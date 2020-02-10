Valentine's Day-themed <3
- The Rascals - Bit of Heaven
- The Art of Lovin - What The Young Minds Say
- Gene Clark - Silver Raven
- Van Morrison - Sweet Thing
- The Tangerine Zoo - Please Don't Set Me Free
- Blossom Toes - Kiss of Confusion
- Wings - Love Is Strange
- Growing Concern - Sit Down, I Think I Love You
- Edwards, Hand - If I Thought You'd Ever Change Your Mind
- The Zombies - I Want Her She Wants Me
- Cat Stevens - How Can I Tell You
- The Mamas & The Papas - Dedicated to The One I Love
- Bread - Everything I Own
- Bread - If
- Chamaeleon Church, Chevy Chase - Your Golden Love
- Harry Nilsson - As Time Goes By
- Art Garfunkel - I Only Have Eyes for You
- Willie Nelson - Crazy
- Neil Young - Harvest Moon
- The Tiffany Shade - Softly To Me
- Thee Youngbloods - Sunlight
- Judy Collins - Both Sides Now
- Mary Hopkin - Someone to Watch Over Me
- Mary Hopkin - Love is the Sweetest Thing
- Nancy Sinatra - Tonight You Belong to Me
- Kenny Loggins & Jim Messina - Danny's Song
- Art Garfunkel - All I Know
- The Velvet Underground - I Found a Reason
- Kaleidoscope - Let The Good Love Flow
- Harry Nilsson - Without You (Demo)
- The Beach Boys - God Only Knows