Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN LOUISIANA... MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT RED RIVER LANDING AFFECTING EAST BATON ROUGE...POINTE COUPEE AND WEST FELICIANA PARISHES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT BATON ROUGE AFFECTING EAST BATON ROUGE AND WEST BATON ROUGE PARISHES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DONALDSONVILLE AFFECTING ASCENSION PARISH PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FORECAST CRESTS ARE BASED UPON RAINFALL THAT HAS OCCURRED ALONG WITH ANTICIPATED RAIN FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. ADJUSTMENTS TO THE FORECASTS WILL BE MADE IF ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAINFALL OCCURS. DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. REMEMBER, TWO FEET OF RUSHING WATER CAN CARRY AWAY MOST VEHICLES INCLUDING PICKUPS. TURN AROUND AND DON'T DROWN! A FOLLOWUP PRODUCT WILL BE ISSUED LATER. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO, LOCAL TV AND RADIO STATIONS...OR YOUR CABLE PROVIDER, FOR THE LATEST INFORMATION. THE LATEST GRAPHICAL HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT WEATHER.GOV. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT RED RIVER LANDING. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 5:00 PM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 53.8 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 48.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 55.5 FEET BY SUNDAY MARCH 01 THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT...AT 54.0 FEET...ALL RIVER ISLANDS ALONG THE REACH FROM RED RIVER LANDING TO BATON ROUGE WILL BE INUNDATED. RECREATIONAL CAMPS AND RIVER BOTTOM LAND WILL BE UNDER WATER. WATER APPROACHES ANGOLA FARM LAND. * IMPACT...AT 51.0 FEET...ALL RIVER ISLANDS ALONG THE REACH FROM RED RIVER LANDING TO BATON ROUGE WILL BE INUNDATED. RECREATIONAL CAMPS AND RIVER BOTTOM FARM LAND WILL BE UNDER WATER. * IMPACT...AT 48.0 FEET...ACCESS ROADS WILL BE INUNDATED AND EVACUATION OF ALL RIVER ISLANDS MUST BE COMPLETE. PROTECTION OF PEOPLE AND PROPERTY IN THE RIVER BOTTOM LAND ON THE RIVER SIDE OF THE LEVEES MUST BE COMPLETE. &&