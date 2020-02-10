The Badlands logo

Valentine's Day-themed <3

  1. The Rascals - Bit of Heaven
  2. The Art of Lovin - What The Young Minds Say
  3. Gene Clark - Silver Raven
  4. Van Morrison - Sweet Thing
  5. The Tangerine Zoo - Please Don't Set Me Free
  6. Blossom Toes - Kiss of Confusion
  7. Wings - Love Is Strange
  8. Growing Concern - Sit Down, I Think I Love You
  9. Edwards, Hand - If I Thought You'd Ever Change Your Mind
  10. The Zombies - I Want Her She Wants Me
  11. Cat Stevens - How Can I Tell You
  12. The Mamas & The Papas - Dedicated to The One I Love
  13. Bread - Everything I Own
  14. Bread - If
  15. Chamaeleon Church, Chevy Chase - Your Golden Love
  16. Harry Nilsson - As Time Goes By
  17. Art Garfunkel - I Only Have Eyes for You
  18. Willie Nelson - Crazy
  19. Neil Young - Harvest Moon
  20. The Tiffany Shade - Softly To Me
  21. Thee Youngbloods - Sunlight
  22. Judy Collins - Both Sides Now
  23. Mary Hopkin - Someone to Watch Over Me
  24. Mary Hopkin - Love is the Sweetest Thing
  25. Nancy Sinatra -  Tonight You Belong to Me
  26. Kenny Loggins & Jim Messina - Danny's Song
  27. Art Garfunkel - All I Know
  28. The Velvet Underground - I Found a Reason
  29. Kaleidoscope - Let The Good Love Flow
  30. Harry Nilsson - Without You (Demo)
  31. The Beach Boys - God Only Knows

