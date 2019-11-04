- Gary Higgins - It Didn't Take Too Long
- Donovan - Sunny Goodage Street
- Syanthesia - Peek Strangely and Worried Everything
- Lee Hazlewood - She's Funny That Way
- Link Wray - Rise and Fall of Jimmy Stokes
- The Beach Boys - Busy Doin' Nothin'
- Heron - Slow Train Coming
- Heron - Yellow Roses
- Molly Drake - The First Day
- Molly Drake - Poor Mum
- Hauomi Hosono - Rock-A-Bye My Baby
- Plastic Ono Band - Hold On
- The Beach Boys - Looking At Tomorrow
- Donovan - Someone's Singing
- Geoff & Maia Muldaur - Brazil
- Help Yourself - To Katherine They Fell
- The Byrds - Medley - Turn! Turn! Turn!, Mr. Tamboruine Man, Eight Miles High - Live at the Fillmore, Feb. 1969
- Jim Ford - Changing Colors
- Rick Hayward - Seeing Through
- Millennium - Blight
- The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band - I Won't Hurt You
- Simon Finn - Patrice
- Blaze Foley - If I Could Only Fly, Live at the Austin Outhouse
- Gary Farrr - Don't Know Why You Bother Child
The Badlands 11/04/19
Mary Dichary
