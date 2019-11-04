The Badlands logo
  1. Gary Higgins - It Didn't Take Too Long
  2. Donovan - Sunny Goodage Street
  3. Syanthesia - Peek Strangely and Worried Everything
  4. Lee Hazlewood - She's Funny That Way
  5. Link Wray - Rise and Fall of Jimmy Stokes
  6. The Beach Boys - Busy Doin' Nothin'
  7. Heron - Slow Train Coming
  8. Heron - Yellow Roses
  9. Molly Drake - The First Day
  10. Molly Drake - Poor Mum
  11. Hauomi Hosono - Rock-A-Bye My Baby
  12. Plastic Ono Band - Hold On
  13. The Beach Boys - Looking At Tomorrow
  14. Donovan - Someone's Singing
  15. Geoff & Maia Muldaur - Brazil
  16. Help Yourself - To Katherine They Fell
  17. The Byrds - Medley - Turn! Turn! Turn!, Mr. Tamboruine Man, Eight Miles High - Live at the Fillmore, Feb. 1969
  18. Jim Ford - Changing Colors
  19. Rick Hayward - Seeing Through
  20. Millennium - Blight
  21. The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band - I Won't Hurt You
  22. Simon Finn - Patrice
  23. Blaze Foley - If I Could Only Fly, Live at the Austin Outhouse
  24. Gary Farrr - Don't Know Why You Bother Child

