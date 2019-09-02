The Badlands logo

a slightly sadder-than-usual edition of The Badlands this week--but that's okay! these hippie folks didn't learn to love so immensely by ignoring their thoughts & feelings! I threw in a couple "bops" to lighten the mood a bit. also some gnarly guitar instrumentals 

peace n love,

Twiggy

  1. Jackson C. Frank - Juliette
  2. Harry Nilsson - Think About Your Troubles
  3. Pentagle - Sally Go Round the Roses
  4. Leo Kotke - Vaseline Machine Gun
  5. The Kinks - Strangers
  6. Syd Barrett - Golden Hair
  7. Kathy Smith - It's Taking So Long
  8. Oriental Sunshine - Across Your Life
  9. Oberon - Peggy
  10. Simon Finn - What A Day
  11. Blaze Foley - If I Could Only Fly
  12. Bob Ray - Girl With The Cameo Ring
  13. Paper Garden - Gypsy Wine
  14. Betty Chung - Bang Bang
  15. John Lennon - Isolation
  16. Linda Bruner - Thorn Tree in the Garden
  17. Bridget St. John - Song to Keep You Company
  18. Donovan - Turquoise
  19. The Zombies - Maybe After He's Gone
  20. Joanna Gault & Her Symphonopop Band - Watch Me
  21. Grateful Dead - Morning Dew
  22. Pisces - Dear One
  23. James Taylor - The Blues Is Just a Bad Dream
  24. Simon & Garfunkel - The Only Living Boy in New York

