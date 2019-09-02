a slightly sadder-than-usual edition of The Badlands this week--but that's okay! these hippie folks didn't learn to love so immensely by ignoring their thoughts & feelings! I threw in a couple "bops" to lighten the mood a bit. also some gnarly guitar instrumentals
peace n love,
Twiggy
- Jackson C. Frank - Juliette
- Harry Nilsson - Think About Your Troubles
- Pentagle - Sally Go Round the Roses
- Leo Kotke - Vaseline Machine Gun
- The Kinks - Strangers
- Syd Barrett - Golden Hair
- Kathy Smith - It's Taking So Long
- Oriental Sunshine - Across Your Life
- Oberon - Peggy
- Simon Finn - What A Day
- Blaze Foley - If I Could Only Fly
- Bob Ray - Girl With The Cameo Ring
- Paper Garden - Gypsy Wine
- Betty Chung - Bang Bang
- John Lennon - Isolation
- Linda Bruner - Thorn Tree in the Garden
- Bridget St. John - Song to Keep You Company
- Donovan - Turquoise
- The Zombies - Maybe After He's Gone
- Joanna Gault & Her Symphonopop Band - Watch Me
- Grateful Dead - Morning Dew
- Pisces - Dear One
- James Taylor - The Blues Is Just a Bad Dream
- Simon & Garfunkel - The Only Living Boy in New York