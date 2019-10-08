The Badlands logo
  1. Oberon - Nottanum Town
  2. Help Yourself - To Katherine They Fell
  3. Rick Hayward - Find Yourself Sometime
  4. Billy Nicholls - Come Again
  5. Richard Thompson - Rumor And Sigh
  6. Joan Baez - It Ain't Me Babe
  7. Colin Blunstone - Misty Roses
  8. Jackson C. Frank - I Want To Be Alone (Dialogue)
  9. Donovan - Legend Of A Girl Child Linda
  10. Judee Sill - My Man On Love
  11. Simon & Garfunkel - The Dangling Conversation
  12. John Martyn - Seven Black Roses
  13. Sandy Denny - It'll Take A Long Time
  14. The Velvet Underground & Nico - I'll Be Your Mirror (Alternative Mix)
  15. Graham Nash - Chicago
  16. Grapefruit - Someday Soon 
  17. Leonard Cohen - Is This What You Wanted
  18. Judy Henske - Buckeye Jim
  19. Linda Perhacs - Dolphin
  20. Linda Bruner - Don't Let Me Down
  21. Fred Neil - The Water Is Wide

