- Joni Mitchell - Conversation
- George Harrison - If Not for You
- Ultimate Spinach - Gilded Lamp of the Cosmos
- The Lovin' Spoonful - (Till I) Run With You
- Colin Blunstone - She Loves the Way They Love Her
- Shocking Blue - Long and Lonesome road
- Love - Walk Right In
- Jefferson Airplane - She Has Funny Cars
- The Holy Mackerel - Wildflowers
- Hang On To Your Ego - The Beach Boys
- The Lemon Pipers - The Shoemaker of Leatherware Square
- Trader Horne - Jenny May
- Emitt Rhodes - With My Face on the Floor
- The Goldebriars - Railroad Boy
- Pearls Before Swine - Suzanne
- Alexander 'Skip' Spence - Broken Heart
- The Velvet Underground - I Love You (Demo)
- Judee Sill - Emerald River Dance
- Tomorrow - Real Life Permanent Dream
- Paul & Linda McCartney - The Back Seat of My Car
- Mark Fry - Mandolin Man
- Sun Also Rises - Flowers
- The Langley Schools Music Project - Rhiannon
The Badlands 9/8/19
Mary Dichary
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 92%
- Feels Like: 75°
- Heat Index: 75°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 75°
- UV Index: 10 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:46:31 AM
- Sunset: 07:16:26 PM
- Dew Point: 72°
- Visibility: 6 mi
Today
Sun and clouds mixed. High 91F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. High 92F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:46:31 AM
Sunset: 07:16:26 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: SE @ 8mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:47:04 AM
Sunset: 07:15:12 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: E @ 9mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:47:37 AM
Sunset: 07:13:57 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: ENE @ 7mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:48:09 AM
Sunset: 07:12:42 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: NE @ 9mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:48:42 AM
Sunset: 07:11:27 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: ENE @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing overnight. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 06:49:15 AM
Sunset: 07:10:12 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: ENE @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 06:49:47 AM
Sunset: 07:08:58 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.