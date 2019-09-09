The Badlands logo
  1. Joni Mitchell - Conversation
  2. George Harrison - If Not for You
  3. Ultimate Spinach - Gilded Lamp of the Cosmos
  4. The Lovin' Spoonful - (Till I) Run With You
  5. Colin Blunstone - She Loves the Way They Love Her
  6. Shocking Blue - Long and Lonesome road
  7. Love - Walk Right In
  8. Jefferson Airplane - She Has Funny Cars
  9. The Holy Mackerel - Wildflowers
  10. Hang On To Your Ego - The Beach Boys
  11. The Lemon Pipers - The Shoemaker of Leatherware Square
  12. Trader Horne - Jenny May
  13. Emitt Rhodes - With My Face on the Floor
  14. The Goldebriars - Railroad Boy
  15. Pearls Before Swine - Suzanne
  16. Alexander 'Skip' Spence - Broken Heart
  17. The Velvet Underground - I Love You (Demo)
  18. Judee Sill - Emerald River Dance
  19. Tomorrow - Real Life Permanent Dream
  20. Paul & Linda McCartney - The Back Seat of My Car
  21. Mark Fry - Mandolin Man
  22. Sun Also Rises - Flowers
  23. The Langley Schools Music Project - Rhiannon

