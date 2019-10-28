a very melancholy week on The Badlands -- lots of gut-wrenching, beautifully composed folk songs that may have just happened to be some of my favorites ever played on the show :') enjoy
- Bridget St. John - Autumn Lullaby
- The Velvet Underground - I Love You (outtake)
- Mary Lou Williams - St. Martin De Porres
- Bobbie Gentry - Courtyard
- Vashti Bunyan - Winter Is Blue
- Graham Nash - Sleep Song
- Shelagh McDonald - Let No Man Steal Your Thyme
- Donovan - Tangerine Puppet
- John Martyn - Over the Hill
- Bob Dylan - Most of The Time
- Bridget St. John - Broken Faith
- Colin Blunstone - Though You Are Far Away
- Sandy Denny - Milk and Honey
- John Renbourn - Sugar Babe
- The Band - I Shall Be Released
- Bill Lee & Chairmian Carr - Edelweiss
- The Velvet Underground - I Found a Reason (outtake)
- Bob Dylan - Not Dark yet
- Willie Nelson - Buddy
- Nick Drake - Place To Be
- Nick Drake - Black Eyed Dog
- James Taylor - Sweet Baby James
- Bonnie Raitt, John Prine - Angel From Montgomery