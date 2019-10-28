The Badlands logo

a very melancholy week on The Badlands -- lots of gut-wrenching, beautifully composed folk songs that may have just happened to be some of my favorites ever played on the show :') enjoy

  1. Bridget St. John - Autumn Lullaby
  2. The Velvet Underground - I Love You (outtake)
  3. Mary Lou Williams - St. Martin De Porres
  4. Bobbie Gentry - Courtyard
  5. Vashti Bunyan - Winter Is Blue
  6. Graham Nash - Sleep Song
  7. Shelagh McDonald - Let No Man Steal Your Thyme
  8. Donovan - Tangerine Puppet
  9. John Martyn - Over the Hill
  10. Bob Dylan - Most of The Time
  11. Bridget St. John - Broken Faith
  12. Colin Blunstone - Though You Are Far Away
  13. Sandy Denny - Milk and Honey
  14. John Renbourn - Sugar Babe
  15. The Band - I Shall Be Released
  16. Bill Lee & Chairmian Carr - Edelweiss
  17. The Velvet Underground - I Found a Reason (outtake)
  18. Bob Dylan - Not Dark yet
  19. Willie Nelson - Buddy
  20. Nick Drake - Place To Be
  21. Nick Drake - Black Eyed Dog
  22. James Taylor - Sweet Baby James
  23. Bonnie Raitt, John Prine - Angel From Montgomery

