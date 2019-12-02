- Buffy Sainte-Marie - It's My Way
- Heron - Little Angel
- Loudest Whisperer - Good Day My Friend
- Loudest Whisperer - Children's Song
- The Sun Also Rises - Song of Consolation
- Emitt Rhodes - The Man He Was
- J.K. & Co. - Fly
- The Rolling Stones - 2000 Light Years From Home
- The Beatles - Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 26)
- Klaatu - Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft
- Klaatu - Sub-Rosa Subway
- The Beatles - She's Leaving Home (Take 1- Instrumental)
- The Beach Boys - Pet Sounds
- The Beach Boys - Little Pad
- Rick Hayward - Minuette
- Karen Dalton - It Hurts Me Too
- Pearls Before Swine - Did You Dream of Unicorns
- Trader Horne - Morning Way
- Simon & Garfunkel - Flowers Never Bend with the Rainfall
- The Sallyangie - Children of the Sun
- The Mamas & the Papas - Did You Ever Want to Cry
- The mamas & The Papas - John's Music Box
- Marc Brierley - Autograph of Time
- The Byrds - Wasn't Born to follow
- Hollins and Starr - Talking to Myself
The Badlands 12/01/19
- Mary Dichary
- Updated
Mary Dichary
