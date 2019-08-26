- Linda Perhaps - Paper Mountain Man
- Marc Benno - Speak Your Mind
- Peter, Paul & Mary - If I Had a Hammer
- Charles Lloyd - Pyramid
- Richie Havens - Handsome Johnny
- Nancy Sinatra, Lee Hazlewood - Big Red Balloon
- Moby Grape - It's A Beautiful Day Today
- The Incredible String Band - The Hedgehog's Song
- The Beatles - Love You To
- Gene Clark - Life's Greatest Fool
- The Action - Brain
- The Yardbirds - Glimpses
- The Beach Boys - Forever
- Penguin Cafe Orchestra - The Sound of Someone You Love Who's Going Away And It Doesn't Matter
- Emitt Rhodes - Farewell to Paradise
- Led Zeppelin - That's the Way
- The Feminine Complex - Hide and Seek
- Fresh Maggots - Dole Song
- Grace Slick & The Great Society - Daydream Nightmare
- John Fahey - Sligo River Blues
The Badlands 8/25/19
- Mary Dichary
Mary Dichary
