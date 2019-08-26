The Badlands logo
  1. Linda Perhaps - Paper Mountain Man
  2. Marc Benno - Speak Your Mind
  3. Peter, Paul & Mary - If I Had a Hammer
  4. Charles Lloyd - Pyramid
  5. Richie Havens - Handsome Johnny
  6. Nancy Sinatra, Lee Hazlewood - Big Red Balloon
  7. Moby Grape - It's A Beautiful Day Today
  8. The Incredible String Band - The Hedgehog's Song
  9. The Beatles - Love You To
  10. Gene Clark - Life's Greatest Fool
  11. The Action - Brain
  12. The Yardbirds - Glimpses
  13. The Beach Boys - Forever
  14. Penguin Cafe Orchestra - The Sound of Someone You Love Who's Going Away And It Doesn't Matter
  15. Emitt Rhodes - Farewell to Paradise
  16. Led Zeppelin - That's the Way
  17. The Feminine Complex - Hide and Seek
  18. Fresh Maggots - Dole Song
  19. Grace Slick & The Great Society - Daydream Nightmare
  20. John Fahey - Sligo River Blues
