another Sunday, another Badlands

trying to manifest good thoughts and feelings with these blissful tunes :) whilst also protesting injustice & war....so....typical show I suppose

  1. Graham Nash - Be Yourself
  2. The Beach Boys - Wake the World
  3. Pearls Before Swine - Full Fathom Five/I Shall Not Care
  4. The Byrds - Thoughts and Words
  5. Buffy Sainte-Marie - The Universal Soldier
  6. Emitt Rhodes - Farewell to Paradise
  7. Cat Stevens - Hummingbird
  8. Penguin Cafe Orchestra - Perpetuum Mobile
  9. Wendy & Bonnie - The Ice Cream Man Song
  10. Robert Lester Folsom - Music and Dreams
  11. Michael Hurley - I Paint A Design
  12. Ian & Sylvia - Four Strong Winds
  13. Gordon Lightfoot - Sundown
  14. Tom Paxton - The Last Thing On My Mind
  15. Tim Buckley - Once I Was
  16. Harry Nilsson - Early In The Morning
  17. Richard & Mimi Farina - Pack Up Your Sorrows
  18. Sagittarius - The Truth Is Not real
  19. The Free Design - Love You
  20. Buffy Sainte-Marie - Helpless
  21. Nick Drake - Poor Boy
  22. Bob Dylan - With God On Our Side
  23. Kim Jung MI - Haenim

