another Sunday, another Badlands
trying to manifest good thoughts and feelings with these blissful tunes :) whilst also protesting injustice & war....so....typical show I suppose
- Graham Nash - Be Yourself
- The Beach Boys - Wake the World
- Pearls Before Swine - Full Fathom Five/I Shall Not Care
- The Byrds - Thoughts and Words
- Buffy Sainte-Marie - The Universal Soldier
- Emitt Rhodes - Farewell to Paradise
- Cat Stevens - Hummingbird
- Penguin Cafe Orchestra - Perpetuum Mobile
- Wendy & Bonnie - The Ice Cream Man Song
- Robert Lester Folsom - Music and Dreams
- Michael Hurley - I Paint A Design
- Ian & Sylvia - Four Strong Winds
- Gordon Lightfoot - Sundown
- Tom Paxton - The Last Thing On My Mind
- Tim Buckley - Once I Was
- Harry Nilsson - Early In The Morning
- Richard & Mimi Farina - Pack Up Your Sorrows
- Sagittarius - The Truth Is Not real
- The Free Design - Love You
- Buffy Sainte-Marie - Helpless
- Nick Drake - Poor Boy
- Bob Dylan - With God On Our Side
- Kim Jung MI - Haenim