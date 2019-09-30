The Badlands logo
  1. Folkal Point - Sweet Sir Galahad
  2. Bert Jansch - Running from Home
  3. Donovan - Why Do You Treat Me Like You Do
  4. Fifty Foot Hose - Fantasy
  5. Terry Reid - Dean
  6. John Cale - Please
  7. The Mamas & The Papas - Strange Young Girls
  8. Pink Floyd - If
  9. The Beatles - Something
  10. The Zombies - Changes
  11. Soft Machine - Hope for Happiness
  12. The Millennium - It's You
  13. Nico - Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams
  14. Peter, Paul & Mary - Puff, The Magic Dragon
  15. Melanie - Ruby Tuesday
  16. Richie Havens - Just Like a Woman
  17. Gene Clark - Lady of the North
  18. Simon & Garfunkel - For Emily, Whenever I May Find Her
  19. Stephen Stills - Who Knows Where the Time Goes
  20. Midwinter - Winter Song

