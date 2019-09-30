- Folkal Point - Sweet Sir Galahad
- Bert Jansch - Running from Home
- Donovan - Why Do You Treat Me Like You Do
- Fifty Foot Hose - Fantasy
- Terry Reid - Dean
- John Cale - Please
- The Mamas & The Papas - Strange Young Girls
- Pink Floyd - If
- The Beatles - Something
- The Zombies - Changes
- Soft Machine - Hope for Happiness
- The Millennium - It's You
- Nico - Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams
- Peter, Paul & Mary - Puff, The Magic Dragon
- Melanie - Ruby Tuesday
- Richie Havens - Just Like a Woman
- Gene Clark - Lady of the North
- Simon & Garfunkel - For Emily, Whenever I May Find Her
- Stephen Stills - Who Knows Where the Time Goes
- Midwinter - Winter Song
The Badlands 09/29/19
Mary Dichary
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 46%
- Feels Like: 96°
- Heat Index: 96°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 91°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:57:34 AM
- Sunset: 06:51:38 PM
- Dew Point: 67°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. Hot. High 94F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:57:34 AM
Sunset: 06:51:38 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: E @ 7mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:58:08 AM
Sunset: 06:50:25 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: E @ 8mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:58:43 AM
Sunset: 06:49:12 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: ENE @ 7mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:59:18 AM
Sunset: 06:48 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: NE @ 7mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:59:53 AM
Sunset: 06:46:48 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: NE @ 8mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:00:29 AM
Sunset: 06:45:36 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: ENE @ 7mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:01:05 AM
Sunset: 06:44:24 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: E @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.