The Badlands is back and at a new time! 2-4 p.m. on Sundaze :)
This is my last, first show of The Badlands as I graduate in May. Hope you have enjoyed the show as much as I have. Keep on listening & keep on loving <3
- John Cale - You Know More Than I Know
- The Pretty Things - The Good Mr. Square
- The Pretty Things - She Was Tall, She Was High
- Pearls Before Swine - Translucent Carriages
- Tom Paxton - Lyndon Johnson Told the Nation
- The Zombies - Going Out of My Head
- Van Dyke Parks - The All Golden
- Pussy - Comets
- The Rascals - Rainy Day
- The Beatles - Come And Get It (Studio Demo)
- Bridget St. John - The Curious Crystals of Unusual Purity
- Bob Dylan - I Shall Be Released (Studio Outtake, 1971)
- Tom Rush - No Regrets
- The Band - Tears of Rage
- Eric Andersen - Violets of Dawn
- Sandy Harless - California Bound
- Charles Lloyd - TM
- Pink Floyd - Fearless
- The Carpenters - Superstar
- The Beach Boys - Steamboat
- Neil Young, Crazy Horse - Down By the River
- Bob Dylan - Simple Twist of Fate
- Van Morrison - Astral Weeks
- Dave Bixby - Drug Song
- The Rolling Stones - Moonlight Mile
- Scott Walker - Duchess