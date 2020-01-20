The Badlands logo

The Badlands is back and at a new time! 2-4 p.m. on Sundaze :) 

This is my last, first show of The Badlands as I graduate in May. Hope you have enjoyed the show as much as I have. Keep on listening & keep on loving <3

  1. John Cale - You Know More Than I Know
  2. The Pretty Things - The Good Mr. Square
  3. The Pretty Things - She Was Tall, She Was High
  4. Pearls Before Swine - Translucent Carriages
  5. Tom Paxton - Lyndon Johnson Told the Nation
  6. The Zombies - Going Out of My Head
  7. Van Dyke Parks - The All Golden
  8. Pussy - Comets
  9. The Rascals - Rainy Day
  10. The Beatles - Come And Get It (Studio Demo)
  11. Bridget St. John - The Curious Crystals of Unusual Purity
  12. Bob Dylan - I Shall Be Released (Studio Outtake, 1971)
  13. Tom Rush - No Regrets
  14. The Band - Tears of Rage
  15. Eric Andersen - Violets of Dawn
  16. Sandy Harless - California Bound
  17. Charles Lloyd - TM 
  18. Pink Floyd - Fearless
  19. The Carpenters - Superstar
  20. The Beach Boys - Steamboat
  21. Neil Young, Crazy Horse - Down By the River
  22. Bob Dylan - Simple Twist of Fate
  23. Van Morrison - Astral Weeks
  24. Dave Bixby - Drug Song
  25. The Rolling Stones - Moonlight Mile
  26. Scott Walker - Duchess

