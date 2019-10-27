Happy Halloween!
This week's show was dedicated to music from horror films, scary movies, psychological thrillers, mysteries and anything else dark, disturbing and spooky. More about creating a mood this week with creepy and eerie tracks of all different genres with lots of heavy synths, loud guitars and distorted vocals. I'm a huge horror fan, so this was a special show for me.
1) Oingo Boingo - No One Lives Forever from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)
2) Q Lazzarus - Goodbye Horses from Silence of the Lambs (1991)
3) Wire - Ahead (II) from Super Dark Times (2017)
4) Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) from Cirkeln (2015)
5) Tears for Fears - Head Over Heels (Dave Bascombe 7" N.Mix) from Donnie Darko (2001)
6) New Order - Elegia from More (1998)
7) Michael Abels - Sikiliza Kwa Wahenga (Main Title) from Get Out (2017)
8) Michael Abels, Luniz, Michael Marshall - I Got 5 On It (Tethered Mix) from Us (2019)
9) Claudio Simonetti, Massimo Morante, Fabio Pignatelli - Tenebre (Originale) from Tenebre (1982)
10) Hooverphonic - 2 Wicky from I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
11) Blondie - In The Flesh from A Nightmare On Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)
12) Nada - Ma che freddo fa from Raw (2016)
13) Connie Francis - Sixteen Reasons from Mulholland Drive (2001)
14) Lana Del Rey - Season Of the Witch from Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark (2019)
15) Hole - Violet from Jennifer's Body (2009)
16) Nine Inch Nails - Into The Void from Final Destination (2000)
17) Interpol - Roland from House of Wax (2005)
18) Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Red Right Hand from Scream (1996)
19) The Fixx - One Thing Leads to Another from The House of the Devil (2009)
20) Secret Service - Flash in the Night from Let the Right One In (2008)
21) La Garçonne - Zebra Kids from Starry Eyes (2014)
22) Animal Collective - For Reverend Green from Deadgirl (2008)
23) Iggy Pop - Funtime from The Hunger (1983)
24) Donovan - Hurdy Gurdy Man from Zodiac (2007)
25) Dead Man's Bones - In The Room Where You Sleep from The Conjuring (2013)
26) Siouxsie and the Bansees - Dazzle (Glamour Mix) from White Bird In A Blizzard (2014)