Today

A mix of clouds and sun. High 74F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Mostly clear early followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.