Songs from all your favorite '90s movies. Songs were all recorded in the '90s as well. Lots of shoegaze, techno, punk, hip-hop and Elliott Smith sad boy music. 

1) Fatboy Slim - Praise You from Cruel Intentions (1999)

2) Sneaker Pimps - 6 Underground from The Saint (1997)

3) Slowdive - Alison from The Doom Generation (1995)

4) Mazzy Star - Fade Into You from Angus (1995) *for Amber ;) 

5) The Cranberries - Liar from Empire Records (1995)

6) The Martini's - Free from Empire Records (1995) 

7) Pixies - Where Is My Mind? from Fight Club (1999)

8) The Dandy Warhols - Every Day Should Be A Holiday from There's Something About Mary (1998)

9) The La's - There She Goes from The Parent Trap (1998)

10) The Jesus and Mary Chain - Far Gone And Out from Hexed (1993)

11) Red Hot Chili Peppers - Soul to Squeeze from Coneheads (1993) *for Ysa

12) Stevie Nicks - Crystal from Practical Magic (1998)

13) The Cardigans - War from 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

14) Elliott Smith - No Name #3 from Good Will Hunting (1997)

15) Lou Reed - This Magic Moment from Lost Highway (1997)

16) Chris Isaak - Baby Did A Bad Bad Thing from Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

17) Lauryn Hill and Refugee Camp All Stars - The Sweetest Thing from Love Jones (1997)

18) Missy Elliott, Lil Kim, Mocha and Timbaland - Hit Em Wit Da Hee from Can't Hardly Wait (1998)

19) Coolio - Rollin' With My Homies from Clueless (1995)

20) De La Soul - Can't Call It from High School High (1996)

21) No Doubt - New from Go (1999)

22) Sonic Youth - Titanium Exposé from Pump Up The Volume (1990)

23) Hole - Gold Dust Woman from The Crow: City of Angels (1996)

24) David Bowie - I'm Afraid of Americans from Showgirls (1995)

25) Underworld - Born Slippy .NUXX from Trainspotting (1996) 

