Songs from all your favorite '90s movies. Songs were all recorded in the '90s as well. Lots of shoegaze, techno, punk, hip-hop and Elliott Smith sad boy music.
1) Fatboy Slim - Praise You from Cruel Intentions (1999)
2) Sneaker Pimps - 6 Underground from The Saint (1997)
3) Slowdive - Alison from The Doom Generation (1995)
4) Mazzy Star - Fade Into You from Angus (1995) *for Amber ;)
5) The Cranberries - Liar from Empire Records (1995)
6) The Martini's - Free from Empire Records (1995)
7) Pixies - Where Is My Mind? from Fight Club (1999)
8) The Dandy Warhols - Every Day Should Be A Holiday from There's Something About Mary (1998)
9) The La's - There She Goes from The Parent Trap (1998)
10) The Jesus and Mary Chain - Far Gone And Out from Hexed (1993)
11) Red Hot Chili Peppers - Soul to Squeeze from Coneheads (1993) *for Ysa
12) Stevie Nicks - Crystal from Practical Magic (1998)
13) The Cardigans - War from 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
14) Elliott Smith - No Name #3 from Good Will Hunting (1997)
15) Lou Reed - This Magic Moment from Lost Highway (1997)
16) Chris Isaak - Baby Did A Bad Bad Thing from Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
17) Lauryn Hill and Refugee Camp All Stars - The Sweetest Thing from Love Jones (1997)
18) Missy Elliott, Lil Kim, Mocha and Timbaland - Hit Em Wit Da Hee from Can't Hardly Wait (1998)
19) Coolio - Rollin' With My Homies from Clueless (1995)
20) De La Soul - Can't Call It from High School High (1996)
21) No Doubt - New from Go (1999)
22) Sonic Youth - Titanium Exposé from Pump Up The Volume (1990)
23) Hole - Gold Dust Woman from The Crow: City of Angels (1996)
24) David Bowie - I'm Afraid of Americans from Showgirls (1995)
25) Underworld - Born Slippy .NUXX from Trainspotting (1996)