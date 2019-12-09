The Cine Files 12/08/19

MY LAST SHOW 😭
With the plethora of end of the decade lists popping up online, I haven't found any that cover best musical moments in film of the 2010s. So here's mine! All of the films are from this decade, and most of these songs come from the 2010s as well (except for a small selection from the 70s and 80s and a classic 2003 Britney Spears track).
Thanks to everyone who's supported The Cine Files. It's been an amazing experience, and all the love and support along the way has meant so much to me. Hope y'all enjoyed this mix.
1. Desire - Under Your Spell from Drive (2011)
2. Grimes - Symphonia IX from Arbitrage (2012)
3. Ariel Pink - I Need A Minute from Heaven Knows What (2014)
4. Kindness - Swingin' Party from Paper Towns (2015)
5. Daft Punk - Within from Eden (2014)
6. YACHT - Psychic City (Classixx Remix) from Project X (2012)
7. Shura - Indecision from Ingrid Goes West (2017)
8. Britney Spears - Everytime from Spring Breakers (2012)
9. Beyoncé - All Night from Beyoncé: Lemonade (2016)
10. Julian Wass and Maya Taylor - Toyland from Tangerine (2015)
11. Kacey Musgraves and Lana Del Rey - I'll Be Home For Christmas from The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show (2019)
12. Alabama Shakes - Always Alright (Recorded at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 5/2/14) from Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
13. Lady Gaga - Look What I Found from A Star Is Born (2018)
14. Justin Timberlake, Carey Mulligan and Stark Sounds - Five Hundred Miles from Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)
15. Lady Antebellum - American Honey from American Honey (2016)
16. Talking Heads - The Big Country from 20th Century Women (2016)
17. The Psychedelic Furs - Love My Way from Call Me By Your Name (2017)
18. Marvin Gaye - Inner City Blues (Makes Me Wanna Holler) from A Most Violent Year (2014)
19. JAY-Z, Kanye West, Frank Ocean, The-Dream - No Church In The Wild from The Great Gatsby (2013)
20. The Strokes - Call It Fate, Call It Karma from Asthma (2014)
21. Vampire Weekend - Jonathan Law from The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
22. The 1975 - Somebody Else from The Edge of Seventeen (2016)
23. Sky Ferreira - I Will from The Green Inferno (2015)
24. Mitski - Your Best American Girl (Recorded at World Café Live 6/24/16) from Hearts Beat Loud (2018)
25. Arcade Fire - Deep Blue from Boyhood (2014)