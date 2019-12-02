The Cine Files 12/01/19

Since I'm graduating in December, this was my second to last show, and I'm definitely feeling some type of way about it :'(
I was joined by a special guest this week (shoutout to The Evil Eye), and we took a deep-dive into all our favorite music from Quentin Tarantino's filmography. I think this is definitely one of my favorite playlists yet. We've got '70s funk and soul, '60s folk, surf rock, Italian score, a few flamenco-inspired tracks, vintage rock, rap and even a Japanese song. Tarantino is a master at marrying the music to the movie, and I'd been waiting to play so many of these tracks all semester. Playlist is below.
Reservoir Dogs (1992)
1. George Baker Selection - Little Green Bag
2. Joe Tex - I Gotcha
3. Stealers Wheel - Stuck In The Middle With You
Pulp Fiction (1994)
4. Dusty Springfield - Son Of A Preacher Man
5. Chuck Berry - You Never Can Tell
6. Dick Dale - Miserlou
Jackie Brown (1997)
7. Bobby Womack - Across 110th Street
8. The Brothers Johnson - Strawberry Letter 23
9. Bloodstone - Natural High
10. The Delfonics - Didn't I (Blow Your Mind This Time)
Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)
11. Nancy Sinatra - Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)
12. Bernard Hermann - Twisted Nerve
13. Meiko Kaji - The Flower Of Carnage
14. Santa Esmeralda - Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood
Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)
15. Lole Y Manuel - Tu Mirá (edit)
16. Malcolm McLaren - About Her
Death Proof (2007)
17. The Coasters - Down in Mexico
18. April March - Chick Habit
Inglorious Basterds (2009)
19. David Bowie - Cat People (Putting Out Fire)
Django Unchained (2012)
20. Rocky Roberts & Luis Bacalov - Django
21. Anthony Hamilton & Elayna Boynton - Freedom
22. Ennio Morricone - The Braying Mule
23. James Brown & 2Pac (Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz & James Remar Dialogue) - Unchained (The Payback/Untouchable)
24. Annibale E I Cantori Moderni - Trinity (Titoli)
The Hateful Eight (2015)
25. Jennifer Jason Leigh - Jim Jones at Botany Bay (feat. Kurt Russell)
26. The White Stripes - Apple Blossom
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019)
27. Paul Revere & the Raiders - Good Thing
28. Vanilla Fudge - You Keep Me Hangin' On
29. Buffy Sainte-Marie - The Circle Game
30. José Feliciano - California Dreamin'