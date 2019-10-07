My first show! Honoring one of my favorite directors and magical movie music guru, Wes Anderson. Except for the first song, the playlist features songs from his films in chronological order.
1) Faces - Ooh La La from Rushmore
Bottle Rocket (1996)
2) Love - Alone Again Or
3) The Rolling Stones - 2000 Man
Rushmore (1998)
4) The Creation - Making Time
5) Cat Stevens - Here Comes My Baby
6) Donovan - Jersey Thursday
7) The Kinks - Nothin' In the World Can Stop Me Worryin' 'Bout That Girl
The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)
8) Paul Simon - Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard
9) Bob Dylan - Wigwam
10) Nico - These Days
11) The Ramones - Judy Is a Punk
12) Elliott Smith - Needle In The Hay
13) The Velvet Underground - Stephanie Says
14) Van Morrison - Everyone
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)
15) Seu Jorge - Life On Mars?
16) David Bowie - Queen Bitch
17) The Stooges - Search and Destroy (Iggy Pop Mix)
18) Seu Jorge - Ziggy Stardust
19) DEVO - Gut Feeling / (Slap Your Mammy)
20) The Zombies - The Way I Feel Inside
21) David Bowie - Life On Mars?
22) Sigur Rós - Staralfur
The Darjeeling Limited (2007)
23) The Kinks - This Time Tomorrow
24) The Rolling Stones - Play With Fire
25) Peter Sarstedt - Where Do You Go To (My Lovely)
26) Vilayat Khan - Arrival in Benares from Merchant Ivory's film THE GURU
27) The Kinks - Powerman
28) Joe Dassin - Les Champs-Elysées
Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
29) The Beach Boys - Heroes and Villains
30) The Beach Boys - I Get Around
31) The Bobby Fuller Four - Let Her Dance
Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
32) Hank Williams - Cold, Cold Heart
33) Françoise Hardy - Le temps de l'amour
Isle of Dogs (2018)
34) The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band - I Won't Hurt You