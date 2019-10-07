The Cine Files

My first show! Honoring one of my favorite directors and magical movie music guru, Wes Anderson. Except for the first song, the playlist features songs from his films in chronological order. 

1) Faces - Ooh La La from Rushmore 

Bottle Rocket (1996)

2) Love - Alone Again Or

3) The Rolling Stones - 2000 Man

Rushmore (1998)

4) The Creation - Making Time 

5) Cat Stevens - Here Comes My Baby

6) Donovan - Jersey Thursday 

7) The Kinks - Nothin' In the World Can Stop Me Worryin' 'Bout That Girl

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

8) Paul Simon - Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard 

9) Bob Dylan - Wigwam 

10) Nico - These Days 

11) The Ramones - Judy Is a Punk

12) Elliott Smith - Needle In The Hay

13) The Velvet Underground - Stephanie Says

14) Van Morrison - Everyone 

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

15) Seu Jorge - Life On Mars?

16) David Bowie - Queen Bitch

17) The Stooges - Search and Destroy (Iggy Pop Mix) 

18) Seu Jorge - Ziggy Stardust 

19) DEVO - Gut Feeling / (Slap Your Mammy)

20) The Zombies - The Way I Feel Inside

21) David Bowie - Life On Mars?

22) Sigur Rós - Staralfur 

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

23) The Kinks - This Time Tomorrow 

24) The Rolling Stones - Play With Fire

25) Peter Sarstedt - Where Do You Go To (My Lovely)

26) Vilayat Khan - Arrival in Benares from Merchant Ivory's film THE GURU

27) The Kinks - Powerman 

28) Joe Dassin - Les Champs-Elysées

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

29) The Beach Boys - Heroes and Villains

30) The Beach Boys - I Get Around

31) The Bobby Fuller Four - Let Her Dance

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

32) Hank Williams - Cold, Cold Heart

33) Françoise Hardy - Le temps de l'amour 

Isle of Dogs (2018)

34) The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band - I Won't Hurt You

Load comments