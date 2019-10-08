Switched it up this week and played music from TV. Probably my most eclectic mix yet: country, Spanish rap, classic New Orleans, alternative R&B, even some opera. The advent of prestige TV has blurred the lines between film and TV, with all of the songs coming from TV shows since 1990. This episode was dedicated to Robert Hunter, one of the best lyricists of all time. RIP.
1) Jessica Lange - The Name Game from American Horror Story: Asylum (Season 2, Episode 10)
2) The Alan Parsons Project - I Wouldn't Want To Be Like You from Mindhunter (Season 1, Episode 9)
3) My Morning Jacket - Victory Dance from Big Little Lies (Season 2, Episode 5)
4) King Krule - Czech One from Atlanta (Season 2, Episode 3)
5) The Smiths - Panic from Black Mirror (Season 4, Episode 4)
6) Charles Bradley - Victim of Love from Big Little Lies (Season 1, Episode 1)
7) The Source ft. Candi Staton - You Got The Love (New Voyager Radio Edit) from Sex and The City (Season 6, Episode 20)
8) Robyn - Dancing On My Own from Girls (Season 1, Episode 3)
9) Lana Del Rey - Diet Mountain Dew (Demo) from 90210 (Season 3, Episode 7)
10) Rosalía - MALAMENTE (Cap.1: Augurio) from Euphoria (Season 1, Episode 5)
11) Ana Tijoux - 1977 from Breaking Bad (Season 4, Episode 5)
12) SZA - Supermodel from Insecure (Season 2, Episode 2)
13) Irma Thomas - Straight From the Heart from Big Little Lies (Season 1, Episodes 4 and 5)
14) Lil' Queenie & The Percolators - My Dawlin' New Orleans from Treme (Season 1, Episode 1)
15) Dolly Parton - Here You Come Again from The Office (Season 5, Episode 1)
16) Frank Ocean - Self Control from She's Gotta Have It (Season 2, Episode 8)
17) Alabama Shakes - Sound & Color from Mr. Robot (Season 1, Episode 10)
18) Sonic Youth - Star Power (Acoustic) from Gossip Girl (Season 3, Episode 5)
19) Julee Cruise - Falling from Twin Peaks (every episode)
20) The Flying Burrito Brothers - Christine's Tune (a.k.a. Devil in Disguise) from True Blood (Season 1, Episode 5)
21) Lucinda Williams - Are You Alright? from True Detective (Season 1, Episode 4)
22) Rilo Kiley - With Arms Outstretched from Weeds (Season 8, Episode 13)
23) Fleetwood Mac - Sara from American Horror Story: Coven (Season 3, Episode 3)
24) Andrea Bocelli - Con Te Partiró from The Sopranos (Season 2, Episode 4)
25) Zoë Kravitz - Don't from Big Little Lies (Season 1, Episode 7)
26) XTC - Then She Appeared from Gilmore Girls (Season 3, Episode 8)
27) The Beach Boys - I Just Wasn't Made For These Times from Mad Men (Season 5, Episode 6)
28) Grateful Dead - Box of Rain from Freaks and Geeks (Season 1, Episode 18)