For my third show, I played songs featured prominently in music documentaries or concert films. Got to play a lot of live versions, demos and a few previously unreleased covers. I opened and closed the show with songs written by Daniel Johnston, who died on 9/11/19. This show's for you, Daniel </3 .
1) Daniel Johnston - Keep Punching Joe from The Devil and Daniel Johnston (2005)
2) Bikini Kill - Reject All American from The Punk Singer (2013)
3) Death - Where Do We Go From Here??? from A Band Called Death (2012)
4) U2 - Helter Skelter (Live) from Rattle And Hum (1998)
5) Talking Heads - Crosseyed and Painless (Live) from Stop Making Sense (1984)
6) A Tribe Called Quest - Mr. Muhammad from Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)
7) DJ Shadow - Midnight In A Perfect World from Scratch (2001)
8) Joy Division - Isolation from Joy Division (2007)
9) Trey Anastasio - Ghosts of the Forest from Between Me and My Mind (2019)
10) Grateful Dead - China Cat Sunflower (Live at Chateau D'Herouvile, Herovuville, France, 6/21/1971) from Long Strange Trip (2017)
11) Wilco - Jesus, Etc. from I Am Trying to Break Your Heart: A Film About Wilco (2002)
12) The Dandy Warhols - Cool as Kim Deal from Dig! (2004)
13) Neil Young & Crazy Horse - Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black) from Rust Never Sleeps (1979)
14) Sly & The Family Stone - Dance To The Music (Live at The Woodstock Music & Art Fair, August 17, 1969) from Woodstock (1970)
15) Grace Jones - Warm Leatherette (Live) from A One Man Show (1982)
16) The Band ft. Dr. John - Such a Night (Concert Version) from The Last Waltz (1976)
17) Beyoncé - Freedom (Homecoming Live) from Homecoming (2019)
18) Beyoncé - Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing (Homecoming Live) from Homecoming (2019)
19) Carpenters - Superstar from Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story (1987)
20) Rodriguez - I Wonder from Searching For Sugar Man (2012)
21) Traveling Wilburys - Not Alone Any More from The True History of the Traveling Wilburys (1998)
22) Big Star - Thirteen (Alternate Mix, 1972) from Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me (2012)
23) Kurt Cobain - And I Love Her from Montage of Heck (2015)
24) Gram Parsons - A Song For You from Gram Parsons Fallen Angel (2004)
25) Princess Shaw ft. Kutiman - Stay Here from Presenting Princess Shaw (2015)
26) Amy Winehouse - We're Still Friends (Live at The Union Chapel) from Amy (2015)
27) George Harrison - Awaiting On You All (Early Take) from George Harrison: Living in the Material World (2011)
28) Buena Vista Social Club - Chan Chan from Buena Vista Social Club (1999)
29) Lana Del Rey - Some Things Last a Long Time from Hi, How Are You Daniel Johnston? (2015)