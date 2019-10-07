The Cine Files

For my third show, I played songs featured prominently in music documentaries or concert films. Got to play a lot of live versions, demos and a few previously unreleased covers. I opened and closed the show with songs written by Daniel Johnston, who died on 9/11/19. This show's for you, Daniel </3 . 

1) Daniel Johnston - Keep Punching Joe from The Devil and Daniel Johnston (2005)

2) Bikini Kill - Reject All American from The Punk Singer (2013)

3) Death - Where Do We Go From Here??? from A Band Called Death (2012)

4) U2 - Helter Skelter (Live) from Rattle And Hum (1998)

5) Talking Heads - Crosseyed and Painless (Live) from Stop Making Sense (1984)

6) A Tribe Called Quest - Mr. Muhammad from Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)

7) DJ Shadow - Midnight In A Perfect World from Scratch (2001)

8) Joy Division - Isolation from Joy Division (2007)

9) Trey Anastasio - Ghosts of the Forest from Between Me and My Mind (2019)

10) Grateful Dead - China Cat Sunflower (Live at Chateau D'Herouvile, Herovuville, France, 6/21/1971) from Long Strange Trip (2017)

11) Wilco - Jesus, Etc. from I Am Trying to Break Your Heart: A Film About Wilco (2002)

12) The Dandy Warhols - Cool as Kim Deal from Dig! (2004)

13) Neil Young & Crazy Horse - Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black) from Rust Never Sleeps (1979)

14) Sly & The Family Stone - Dance To The Music (Live at The Woodstock Music & Art Fair, August 17, 1969) from Woodstock (1970)

15) Grace Jones - Warm Leatherette (Live) from A One Man Show (1982)

16) The Band ft. Dr. John - Such a Night (Concert Version) from The Last Waltz (1976)

17) Beyoncé - Freedom (Homecoming Live) from Homecoming (2019)

18) Beyoncé - Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing (Homecoming Live) from Homecoming (2019)

19) Carpenters - Superstar from Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story (1987)

20) Rodriguez - I Wonder from Searching For Sugar Man (2012)

21) Traveling Wilburys - Not Alone Any More from The True History of the Traveling Wilburys (1998)

22) Big Star - Thirteen (Alternate Mix, 1972) from Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me (2012)

23) Kurt Cobain - And I Love Her from Montage of Heck (2015)

24) Gram Parsons - A Song For You from Gram Parsons Fallen Angel (2004)

25) Princess Shaw ft. Kutiman - Stay Here from Presenting Princess Shaw (2015)

26) Amy Winehouse - We're Still Friends (Live at The Union Chapel) from Amy (2015)

27) George Harrison - Awaiting On You All (Early Take) from George Harrison: Living in the Material World (2011)

28) Buena Vista Social Club - Chan Chan from Buena Vista Social Club (1999)

29) Lana Del Rey - Some Things Last a Long Time from Hi, How Are You Daniel Johnston? (2015)

