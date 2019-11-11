Solely played film score this week, since I haven't played too much score yet. Highlighted 34 of my favorite film scores (and one score from TV that was too good not to play). Wanted to play some more nontraditional stuff, but I also threw in a few classics for good measure.
Lots of synthy and electronic score from horror films, rock score from some of my favorite artists and funky/soulful score from classic '70s films. Check out the embedded Spotify playlist if you're looking for some background music to study to.
1) Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross - In Motion from The Social Network (2010)
2) John Carpenter - Laurie's Theme from Halloween (1978)
3) Daft Punk - The Son of Flynn from Tron: Legacy (2010)
4) Daft Punk - End of Line from Tron: Legacy (2010)
5) Disasterpeace - Detroit from It Follows (2014)
6) Disasterpeace - Snare from It Follows (2014)
7) Oneohtrix Point Never - The Acid Hits from Good Time (2017)
8) Colin Stetson - Charlie from Hereditary (2018)
9) Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein - Kids from Stranger Things: Season 1 (2016)
10) Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein - The First I love You from Stranger Things: Season 3 (2019)
11) Ennio Morricone - The end of a spy (Fine di una spia) from The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)
12) Nino Rota - Sicilian Pastorale from The Godfather (1972)
13) Duke Ellington - Hero to Zero from Anatomy of a Murder (1959)
14) Jon Brion - Healthy Choice from Punch-Drunk Love (2002)
15) Antonio Sánchez - Claustrophobia from Birdman (2014)
16) Vince Guaraldi Trio - Thanksgiving Theme from A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973)
17) Jerry Goldsmith - Love Theme From Chinatown from Chinatown (1974)
18) SQÜRL - Streets of Detroit from Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)
19) Sonic Youth - Chez Yves (Alice Et Clara) from Simon Werner a Disparu (2010)
20) Phish - Also Sprach Zarathustra (9/1/19, Commerce City, CO) from 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)
21) Neil Young - Guitar Solo, No. 2 from Dead Man (1995)
22) Air - Bathroom Girl from The Virgin Suicides (1999)
23) Atticus Ross - The Bed Montage from Love & Mercy (2014)
24) Nicholas Britell - Little's Theme from Moonlight (2016)
25) Nicholas Britell - Chiron's Theme from Moonlight (2016)
26) Nicholas Britell - Black's Theme from Moonlight (2016)
27) Mica Levi- Vanity from Jackie (2016)
28) Thomas Newman - Dead Already from American Beauty (1999)
29) Thomas Newman - Root Beer from American Beauty (1999)
30) Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross - Appearances from Gone Girl (2014)
31) Herbie Hancock - Do a Thing from Death Wish (1974)
32) David Byrne - Disco Hits! from True Stories (1986)
33) Manu Dibango - La Boisson from Ceddo (1977)
34) Marvin Gaye - "T" Plays It Cool from Trouble Man (1972)
35) Isaac Hayes - Shaft's Cab Ride from Shaft (1971)
36) Giorgio Moroder - (Theme From) Midnight Express from Midnight Express (1978)
37) Clint Mansell - Supermarket Sweep from Requiem for A Dream (2000)
38) Clint Mansell - High on Life from Requiem for A Dream (2000)
39) Clint Mansell - Southern Hospitality from Requiem for A Dream (2000)
40) Goblin - Witch from Suspiria (1977)
41) Thom Yorke - Voiceless Terror from Suspiria (2018)
42) Chromatics - Yes (Love Theme From Lost River) from Lost River (2014)
43) Vangelis - Tears in Rain from Blade Runner (1982)