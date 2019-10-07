This week's theme was music made specifically for movies -- no scores and no covers. So think, "My Heart Will Go On," Eye of the Tiger" and "Shallow" but a lot better. Lots of '70s disco and soul, a little bit of rap, '60s rock, indie royalty and female-sung torch songs.
1) Shirley Bassey - Diamonds Are Forever from Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
2) Jimmy Cliff - The Harder They Come from The Harder They Come (1972)
3) Gladys Knight & The Pips - On and On from Claudine (1974)
4) James Brown - Make It Good To Yourself from Black Caesar (1973)
5) Diana Ross - Lovin', Livin' And Givin' from Thank God It's Friday (1978)
6) Curtis Mayfield - No Thing on Me (Cocaine Song) from Super Fly (1972)
7) The Monkees - Circle Sky from Head (1968)
8) Simon & Garfunkel - Mrs. Robinson from The Graduate (1967)
9) The Beatles - It's All Too Much from Yellow Submarine (1968)
10) Audrey Hepburn - Moon River from Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)
11) Rose Royce - I'm Going Down from Car Wash (1976)
12) Lady Gaga - Always Remember Us This Way from A Star Is Born (2018)
13) Bjork ft. Thom Yorke - I've Seen It All from Dancer in the Dark (2000)
14) Julee Cruise - Mysteries Of Love from Blue Velvet (1986)
15) Lana Del Rey - Big Eyes from Big Eyes (2014)
16) Alex Turner - Stuck on the puzzle from Submarine (2010)
17) Elliott Smith - Miss Misery from Good Will Hunting (1997)
18) Sufjan Stevens - Mystery of Love from Call Me By Your Name (2017)
19) Radiohead - Exit Music (For a Film) from Romeo + Juliet (1996)
20) Three 6 Mafia - It's Hard Out Here for a Pimp from Hustle & Flow (2004)
21) Isaac Hayes - Theme From Shaft from Shaft (1971)
22) Warren G and Nate Dogg - Regulate from Above the Rim (1994)
23) Prince - I Would Die 4 U from Purple Rain (1984)
24) Blondie - Call Me from American Gigolo (1980)
25) The Wonders - That Thing You Do! from That Thing You Do! (1996)
26) Bee Gees - Night Fever from Saturday Night Fever (1977)
27) Donna Summer - On The Radio from Foxes (1980)