The Cine Files

Played music from the films of one of my favorite directors, Sofia Coppola. She uses music in really unexpected and non-traditional ways, so I wanted to highlight that by playing a pretty wide-ranging mix of genres this week. ((I also included a few songs from fellow Coppola, Gia's directorial debut, Palo Alto)). Other than the opening and closing songs, the playlist is organized chronologically by film. 

1) Sleigh Bells - Crown on the Ground from The Bling Ring

Lick the Star (1998)

2) The Go-Go's - This Town

The Virgin Suicides (1999)

3) Sloan - The Lines You Amend 

4) Todd Rundgren - A Dream Goes on Forever 

5) The Hollies - The Air That I Breathe 

6) Carole King - So Far Away 

7) Air - Playground Love 

Lost in Translation (2003)

8) Phoenix - Too Young

9) The Pretenders - Brass in Pocket 

10) The Jesus and Mary Chain - Just Like Honey 

11) My Bloody Valentine - Sometimes 

Marie Antoinette (2006)

12) The Cure - Plainsong 

13) The Radio Dept. - I Don't Like It Like This

14) Aphex Twin - Avril 14th

15) New Order - Ceremony 

16) Bow Wow Wow - Fools Rush In (Kevin Shields Remix)

17) Siouxsie and the Banshees - Hong Kong Garden (Marie Antoinette strings version)

Somewhere (2010)

18) Julian Casablancas - I'll Try Anything Once (Live) from Electric Lady Studios

19) Sebastien Tellier - Look 

20) Gwen Stefani - Cool 

21) Amerie - 1 Thing

22) Phoenix - Love Like a Sunset, Pt. 1 & 2

The Bling Ring (2013)

23) M.I.A. - Bad Girls 

24) Phoenix - Bankrupt!

Palo Alto (2013)

25) Devonté Hynes - Palo Alto 

26) Coconut Records - Is This Sound Okay?

27) Kanye West ft. Rihanna - All of the Lights from The Bling Ring

