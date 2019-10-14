Played music from the films of one of my favorite directors, Sofia Coppola. She uses music in really unexpected and non-traditional ways, so I wanted to highlight that by playing a pretty wide-ranging mix of genres this week. ((I also included a few songs from fellow Coppola, Gia's directorial debut, Palo Alto)). Other than the opening and closing songs, the playlist is organized chronologically by film.
1) Sleigh Bells - Crown on the Ground from The Bling Ring
Lick the Star (1998)
2) The Go-Go's - This Town
The Virgin Suicides (1999)
3) Sloan - The Lines You Amend
4) Todd Rundgren - A Dream Goes on Forever
5) The Hollies - The Air That I Breathe
6) Carole King - So Far Away
7) Air - Playground Love
Lost in Translation (2003)
8) Phoenix - Too Young
9) The Pretenders - Brass in Pocket
10) The Jesus and Mary Chain - Just Like Honey
11) My Bloody Valentine - Sometimes
Marie Antoinette (2006)
12) The Cure - Plainsong
13) The Radio Dept. - I Don't Like It Like This
14) Aphex Twin - Avril 14th
15) New Order - Ceremony
16) Bow Wow Wow - Fools Rush In (Kevin Shields Remix)
17) Siouxsie and the Banshees - Hong Kong Garden (Marie Antoinette strings version)
Somewhere (2010)
18) Julian Casablancas - I'll Try Anything Once (Live) from Electric Lady Studios
19) Sebastien Tellier - Look
20) Gwen Stefani - Cool
21) Amerie - 1 Thing
22) Phoenix - Love Like a Sunset, Pt. 1 & 2
The Bling Ring (2013)
23) M.I.A. - Bad Girls
24) Phoenix - Bankrupt!
Palo Alto (2013)
25) Devonté Hynes - Palo Alto
26) Coconut Records - Is This Sound Okay?
27) Kanye West ft. Rihanna - All of the Lights from The Bling Ring