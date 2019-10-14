Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.