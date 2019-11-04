Covered diegetic music in my show tonight...so any song that the characters in a film are hearing, performing, singing. No songs that just play over scenes with no context in the film. Played lots of live performances by fictional artists and songs characters dance to in clubs, listen to on the radio or play in their headphones.
1) Elton John - Tiny Dancer from Almost Famous (2000)
2) The Mamas and the Papas - California Dreamin' from Chungking Express (1994)
3) The Beach Boys - Good Vibrations from Us (2019)
4) The Rolling Stones - Ruby Tuesday from The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)
5) Bette Midler - Stay With Me from The Rose (1979)
6) Brie Larson - Black Sheep from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)
7) Lykke Li - I Follow Rivers (The Magician Remix) from Blue Is the Warmest Colour (2013)
8) Céline Dion - On ne change pas from Mommy (2014)
9) Keira Knightley - A Step You Can't Take Back from Begin Again (2014)
10) Lady Gaga - La Vie En Rose from A Star Is Born (2018)
11) Barbara Lewis - Hello Stranger from Moonlight (2016)
12) Beth Rowley - You've Got Me Wrapped Around Your Little Finger from An Education (2009)
13) Marco Antonio Solis - Si No Te Hubieras Ido from Y Tu Mamá También (2001)
14) Rebekah Del Rio - Llorando from Mulholland Drive (2001)
15) Teenage Fanclub - The Concept from Young Adult (2011)
16) Le Tigre - Deceptacon from Reprise (2006)
17) The Smiths - There Is a Light That Never Goes Out from (500) Days of Summer (2009)
18) Wilco - Hate It Here from Boyhood (2014)
19) Beck - Debra from Baby Driver (2017)
20) The Killers - All These Things That I've Done from Southland Tales (2006)
21) Aimee Mann & the Cast of Magnolia - Wise Up from Magnolia (1999)
22) Aaron Neville - Tell It Like It Is from Pirate Radio (2009)
23) The Crystals - He's Sure The Boy I Love from Goodfellas (1990)
24) Fats Domino - Ain't That A Shame from American Graffiti (1973)
25) Blondie - Heart of Glass from The City of Sylvia (2007)