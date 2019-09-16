You don’t need an admission ticket to The Cine Files, a show dedicated to music in the movies. Whether it’s a song written for a film, an expert usage of an already established piece or a standout score, The Cine Files is your place to hear the dramatic, the cinematic, the classic and the enigmatic. Covering all genres and spanning across every decade, the uniting factor is the movies. Sit down, relax and grab some popcorn on Sunday nights from 9 – 11 p.m. right here on 91.1 KLSU Baton Rouge.
The Cinefiles
- Jordan Farho
- Updated
Jordan Farho
