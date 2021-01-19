"Electro Swing? It's not just an internet meme and that one Disney remix?"
- 4 Producers 1 Sample - pn35a (Virtual Riot Remix)
- Lamuzguele - Triple Lutz
- Guido Spumante - Alligator Shoes
- Minimatic - I'm Lonely
- Alligatorz - Carolina
- Tallulah Goodtimes - Interstellar Swing
- Swingrowers - No Strings Attached
- Will Magid (ft Alligator Spacewalk) - The Walk
- Jive Me - On Stage
- Paloma Faith - Upside Down
- Dimaa - Mississippi
- Amaria - Lovely Swindler
- Alice Francis - Get a Wiggle On
- Extra Medium & Captain Flatcap - Santa Fe
- Phoniks - Don't Want to Lose You
- Parov Stelar - Tango Del Fuego
- JK Soul - In the search of the truth
- Nubiyan Twist - Jungle Run
- Belleruche - It'll Come (Yam Who? Remix)
- Boogie Belgique - Monstro
- Vels Trio - The Wad
- Zouzoulectric - Breath of a Dragon
- Melody Gardot - If the Stars Were Mine (Orchestral Version)
- Lily Wilde & Her Jumpin' Jubilee Orchestra - Stormy Weather (It's Rainin' All the Time)
- ProleteR - What Lana Says