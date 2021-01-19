The Electric Carnival Graphic 1/17/21

"Electro Swing?  It's not just an internet meme and that one Disney remix?"

 

  1. 4 Producers 1 Sample - pn35a (Virtual Riot Remix)
  2. Lamuzguele - Triple Lutz
  3. Guido Spumante - Alligator Shoes
  4. Minimatic - I'm Lonely
  5. Alligatorz - Carolina
  6. Tallulah Goodtimes - Interstellar Swing
  7. Swingrowers - No Strings Attached
  8. Will Magid (ft Alligator Spacewalk) - The Walk
  9. Jive Me - On Stage
  10. Paloma Faith - Upside Down
  11. Dimaa - Mississippi
  12. Amaria - Lovely Swindler
  13. Alice Francis - Get a Wiggle On
  14. Extra Medium & Captain Flatcap - Santa Fe
  15. Phoniks - Don't Want to Lose You
  16. Parov Stelar - Tango Del Fuego
  17. JK Soul - In the search of the truth
  18. Nubiyan Twist - Jungle Run
  19. Belleruche - It'll Come (Yam Who? Remix)
  20. Boogie Belgique - Monstro
  21. Vels Trio - The Wad
  22. Zouzoulectric - Breath of a Dragon
  23. Melody Gardot - If the Stars Were Mine (Orchestral Version)
  24. Lily Wilde & Her Jumpin' Jubilee Orchestra - Stormy Weather (It's Rainin' All the Time)
  25. ProleteR - What Lana Says
