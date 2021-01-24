"We gon' have a good time, wavin' by n' by!"
- Caravan Palace - Clash (Flash Remix by Charles)
- Tape Five - Get Down to Luna Park (Coney Island Shuffle Remix)
- SPEKRFREKS - Dilly Dally
- Robert Edwards (ft Little Violet) - Charleston Boogie
- Caravan Palace - Rock it For Me (Hugo Pa-Yen Remix)
- Peggy Suave - Braxel's Brobots
- Peggy Suave - Posin'
- Riff Kitten - Nothing to You
- OB3one - Dance With Me
- Swing'it - Booze Cruise
- Julie Huard - Le Danseur de Charleston
- Yabloko Maloko - The Old Store
- Budapest Burlesque (ft Bryant Goodman & Messy Sky) - Sing & Swing
- Groovy Joy - Mississippi
- Parov Stelar - Number One M.C.
- Dimaa - Au Boulevard du Temps
- Lamuzguele - Freeze the Clock
- SPEKRFREKS - Fortuna
- Swingrowers - Nothing to Do
- High Step Society - It Don't Mean a Thing
- Hird - Buddy Rich
- Dirty Art Club - Just A Memory
- Mayumi Kojima - Hard Bop
- Marina & The Kats - Mother
- JoJo Effect - Step Away From My Man (Gardner of Delight Remix)
- Billie Holiday - Don't Explain (Zihan Kamien Remix)
- Minimatic - A Parisian Mystery