The Electric Carnival Graphic 1/24/21

"We gon' have a good time, wavin' by n' by!"

  1. Caravan Palace - Clash (Flash Remix by Charles)
  2. Tape Five - Get Down to Luna Park (Coney Island Shuffle Remix)
  3. SPEKRFREKS - Dilly Dally
  4. Robert Edwards (ft Little Violet) - Charleston Boogie
  5. Caravan Palace - Rock it For Me (Hugo Pa-Yen Remix)
  6. Peggy Suave - Braxel's Brobots
  7. Peggy Suave - Posin'
  8. Riff Kitten - Nothing to You
  9. OB3one - Dance With Me
  10. Swing'it - Booze Cruise
  11. Julie Huard - Le Danseur de Charleston
  12. Yabloko Maloko - The Old Store
  13. Budapest Burlesque (ft Bryant Goodman & Messy Sky) - Sing & Swing
  14. Groovy Joy - Mississippi
  15. Parov Stelar - Number One M.C.
  16. Dimaa - Au Boulevard du Temps
  17. Lamuzguele - Freeze the Clock
  18. SPEKRFREKS - Fortuna
  19. Swingrowers - Nothing to Do
  20. High Step Society - It Don't Mean a Thing
  21. Hird - Buddy Rich
  22. Dirty Art Club - Just A Memory
  23. Mayumi Kojima - Hard Bop
  24. Marina & The Kats - Mother
  25. JoJo Effect - Step Away From My Man (Gardner of Delight Remix)
  26. Billie Holiday - Don't Explain (Zihan Kamien Remix)
  27. Minimatic - A Parisian Mystery
