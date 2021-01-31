The Electric Carnival Graphic 1/31/21

"I've got a wonderful urge to do something drastic!!"

  1. Caravan Palace - Ghost
  2. OB3ONE - I Got a Girl
  3. Dirty Art Club - The Beginning
  4. Caravan Palace - Panic (Hugo Pa-Yen Remix)
  5. Lyre Le Temps - Summer Leaves
  6. Grant Lazlo - Busy Line
  7. DJ Farrapo (ft The Swingin' Junkies) - Behind Dark Eyes
  8. Skullee - Funkmonstah
  9. Jamie Berry - Delight (Jenova Collective Remix)
  10. Guido Spumante - In a Flap
  11. Skeewiff - Nothing to It
  12. Minimatic - Skankin Jive
  13. Dimie Cat - Glam (Electro-Swing Remix)
  14. Bonus Points - Simpler Times
  15. Sim Gretina (ft Louis Jordan) - Is You Is or Is You Ain't My Baby
  16. Odd Chap - Interstellar
  17. Odjbox - Moon Junk
  18. Mista Trick, Riff Kitten (ft Alanna Lyes) - I'll Be There for You
  19. DJ Mibor - N-1
  20. Belleruche - Northern Girls
  21. Jazzamor - Not Only in Spring (GLW Remix)
  22. Jamiroquai - Stillness in Time
  23. Ambray - Maya
  24. Shaheen Sheik - Here We Go (SoulAvenue Erhu Blues Mix)
  25. Adani & Wolf (ft Benjamin Herman) - In Orbit
  26. Boogie Belgique - Goodnight Moon
