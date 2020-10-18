The Electric Carnival Graphic 10/18/20

"The sex is so hi-tech!!!"

  1. Alligatorz (ft Manie Gang) - Retrobanana
  2. KID KASINO - LOVIN BUG ITCH
  3. Pigeon John - They Don't Make Em Like Me No More
  4. Aaron Chupa - Llama in My Living Room
  5. Cyril Noir - The Man
  6. RetroElectric Big Band - Kats And Kitties
  7. Phos Toni SWING THAT VINYL #7 - EXCERPT
  8. RetroElectric Big Band - Travelin' Man
  9. Odd Chap - Not A Chance (Pt 1)
  10. Parov Stelar - Red Cat
  11. Varrick Frost - Clockwork
  12. Will Magid (ft Alligator Spacewalk) - Paris Dreams
  13. Maurice Sanders - Someone Call (Blue Eyes Mix)
  14. The Crawdaddy - Latin Sleuth
  15. Atmospherical 45 - Moorea
  16. P&V Guitarra - Close to You
  17. Hugo Kant - Searching London
  18. Scott Bradlee's Post Modern Jukebox - Thriller
  19. Ann Sophie - Fish in the Water
  20. Seth McFarlane - Pennies from Heaven
  21. Paul Marie Barbier - Melancolia
  22. Valique - Looking for the Air
  23. Phoniks - Drifting
  24. Rockford Kabine - The Return to the Lonely Violent Beach
  25. Esbe - Serenade
