The Electric Carnival Graphic 10/25/20

"There's nothing here but grinding gears...and rising fears..."

  1. Caravan Palace - Lone Digger (Hugo Payen Wobbl-Y Remix)
  2. Monsters Inc. - The Scare Floor (Ed Ryan Remix)
  3. Caar Lemar - The Vamp
  4. Odd Chap - Hapz to the Hallows
  5. Caar Lemar - Domicile Swing
  6. Dave Wave - Oogie Boogie's Song (Electro Swing Halloween Remix)
  7. Dave Wave - Grim Grinning Swingin' Ghosts
  8. Hugo Kant - Dark Night Dreams
  9. Dave Wave - Friends on the Other Side (Electro Swing Remix)
  10. CUPHEAD OST - Murine Corps (James Landino Trap Bass Remix)
  11. CUPHEAD OST - Carnival Kerfuffle (RoboRob Remix)
  12. Chinese Man - I've Got that Tune
  13. Ninjula - The Hardest Show on Earth
  14. AaronChupa - Rave in the Grave
  15. KID KASINO - IM EVIL
  16. Bendy & The Ink Machine - The Devil's Swing (Glitch Remix ft OR3O)
  17. Scott Bradlee's Post-Modern Jukebox - Every Breath You Take
  18. Peggy Suave - The Greatest Invention
  19. Vinkate - Funny Halloween
  20. Parov Stelar - Purple Moon
  21. Hugo Kant - Delirium
  22. Caro Emerald - The Ghost of You
  23. Marcella & The Forget Me Nots - Monster Mae
  24. Katzenjammer - Hey Ho on the Devil's Back
  25. Backini - Twenty-Five
  26. Boogie Belgique - Boogieman Penthouse
  27. Parov Stelar - I Hold You
