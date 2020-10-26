"There's nothing here but grinding gears...and rising fears..."
- Caravan Palace - Lone Digger (Hugo Payen Wobbl-Y Remix)
- Monsters Inc. - The Scare Floor (Ed Ryan Remix)
- Caar Lemar - The Vamp
- Odd Chap - Hapz to the Hallows
- Caar Lemar - Domicile Swing
- Dave Wave - Oogie Boogie's Song (Electro Swing Halloween Remix)
- Dave Wave - Grim Grinning Swingin' Ghosts
- Hugo Kant - Dark Night Dreams
- Dave Wave - Friends on the Other Side (Electro Swing Remix)
- CUPHEAD OST - Murine Corps (James Landino Trap Bass Remix)
- CUPHEAD OST - Carnival Kerfuffle (RoboRob Remix)
- Chinese Man - I've Got that Tune
- Ninjula - The Hardest Show on Earth
- AaronChupa - Rave in the Grave
- KID KASINO - IM EVIL
- Bendy & The Ink Machine - The Devil's Swing (Glitch Remix ft OR3O)
- Scott Bradlee's Post-Modern Jukebox - Every Breath You Take
- Peggy Suave - The Greatest Invention
- Vinkate - Funny Halloween
- Parov Stelar - Purple Moon
- Hugo Kant - Delirium
- Caro Emerald - The Ghost of You
- Marcella & The Forget Me Nots - Monster Mae
- Katzenjammer - Hey Ho on the Devil's Back
- Backini - Twenty-Five
- Boogie Belgique - Boogieman Penthouse
- Parov Stelar - I Hold You