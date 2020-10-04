"It must be jelly cuz you know jam don't shake!"
- Mocean Worker - Shake Ya Boogie
- Parov Stelar - Booty Swing
- Parov Stelar - Fleur De Lille
- UC64 - In the Mood
- Fonograff Shadrack (Louis Prima Remix)
- Kormac - Scratch Marchin'
- GoldFish (ft Emily Bruce) - Get Busy Livin'
- Swingrowers - That's Right! (Jamie Berry Remix)
- Tape Five - Forever Young
- Lemaitre - Closer (Instrumental)
- Swingrowers - This is Swing
- Charlie Beale - Diggin' My Potatoes
- Buy One Get One Free - The Subject is Swing (fakeOb Remix)
- Ann Sophie - Silver to Gold
- High Step Society - Heaven
- Scott Bradlee's Post-Modern Jukebox (ft Aubrey Logan) - Bennie & The Jets
- Ursula 1000 - Swing Boom Bop
- Ancient Astronauts - Break My Heart in 2
- Backini - Dreamer
- Hird - Water Under my Bridges
- The Temptations - My Girl (ProleteR Remix)
- Saint Privat - Gone with the Wind
- Singas Project - Don't Say
- Dimaa - Afro Swing
- 11 Acorn Lane - What's in the Closet