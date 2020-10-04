The Electric Carnival Image 10/4/20

"It must be jelly cuz you know jam don't shake!"

  1. Mocean Worker - Shake Ya Boogie
  2. Parov Stelar - Booty Swing
  3. Parov Stelar - Fleur De Lille
  4. UC64 - In the Mood
  5. Fonograff Shadrack (Louis Prima Remix)
  6. Kormac - Scratch Marchin'
  7. GoldFish (ft Emily Bruce) - Get Busy Livin'
  8. Swingrowers - That's Right! (Jamie Berry Remix)
  9. Tape Five - Forever Young
  10. Lemaitre - Closer (Instrumental)
  11. Swingrowers - This is Swing
  12. Charlie Beale - Diggin' My Potatoes
  13. Buy One Get One Free - The Subject is Swing (fakeOb Remix)
  14. Ann Sophie - Silver to Gold
  15. High Step Society - Heaven
  16. Scott Bradlee's Post-Modern Jukebox (ft Aubrey Logan) - Bennie & The Jets
  17. Ursula 1000 - Swing Boom Bop
  18. Ancient Astronauts - Break My Heart in 2
  19. Backini - Dreamer
  20. Hird - Water Under my Bridges
  21. The Temptations - My Girl (ProleteR Remix)
  22. Saint Privat - Gone with the Wind
  23. Singas Project - Don't Say
  24. Dimaa - Afro Swing
  25. 11 Acorn Lane - What's in the Closet
