The Electric Carnival Graphic 11/15/20

"Tips, Schmips, Angle Schmangle...

Play around and get entangled...!"

 

  1. Zouzoulectric (ft Choo Choo Panini) - Strawberry 
  2. Yabloko Maloko - Knockout Swing
  3. Wolfgang Lohr - Hirnholzraspel
  4. Peggy Suave - Route 66
  5. KID KASINO - SHADRACK
  6. Balduin - Music Box
  7. Balduin (ft Alanna Lyles) - Whoopedoo
  8. Dimaa - Fifthy Fifthy
  9. Bart & Baker (ft Tommy Dollar) - 16 Tons (Skeewiff Remix)
  10. Varrick Frost - 16 Tons
  11. Rosin Coven - Magpies (The Gentleman Callers of LA Remix)
  12. DJ Farrappo (ft Cristina Renzetti) - Marcianito
  13. Dimaa - Afro Swing
  14. High Step Society - Searching for a Cure
  15. Caravan Palace - Pirates (Chill w Caravan Palace Remix)
  16. RetroElectric Big Band - Jivin' Gents
  17. Waldeck (ft Joy Malcom) - Freedom
  18. Astrud Gilberto - Who Needs Forever (Thievery Corporation Remix)
  19. Devaloop - Mother Sun
  20. Nicolas Repac - Negro Digital
  21. mtbrd. - Kwickie
  22. Saib - In the Sky
  23. Cap Kendricks - Queens Beach
  24. Erik Jackson - Through the Storm (Esbe & Impuls Remix)
  25. DJ Mibor - Hideaway
  26. Mr. Scruff - Bonce
  27. Kikuo - Hole Dwelling
