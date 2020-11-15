"Tips, Schmips, Angle Schmangle...
Play around and get entangled...!"
- Zouzoulectric (ft Choo Choo Panini) - Strawberry
- Yabloko Maloko - Knockout Swing
- Wolfgang Lohr - Hirnholzraspel
- Peggy Suave - Route 66
- KID KASINO - SHADRACK
- Balduin - Music Box
- Balduin (ft Alanna Lyles) - Whoopedoo
- Dimaa - Fifthy Fifthy
- Bart & Baker (ft Tommy Dollar) - 16 Tons (Skeewiff Remix)
- Varrick Frost - 16 Tons
- Rosin Coven - Magpies (The Gentleman Callers of LA Remix)
- DJ Farrappo (ft Cristina Renzetti) - Marcianito
- Dimaa - Afro Swing
- High Step Society - Searching for a Cure
- Caravan Palace - Pirates (Chill w Caravan Palace Remix)
- RetroElectric Big Band - Jivin' Gents
- Waldeck (ft Joy Malcom) - Freedom
- Astrud Gilberto - Who Needs Forever (Thievery Corporation Remix)
- Devaloop - Mother Sun
- Nicolas Repac - Negro Digital
- mtbrd. - Kwickie
- Saib - In the Sky
- Cap Kendricks - Queens Beach
- Erik Jackson - Through the Storm (Esbe & Impuls Remix)
- DJ Mibor - Hideaway
- Mr. Scruff - Bonce
- Kikuo - Hole Dwelling