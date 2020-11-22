"You can't lose....so why not risk it?"
- Nicolle Rochelle, Charlie Magoo, Pete Thomas & The Horns a Plenty - Big Band
- Mc Mash Clan (ft Kate Mullins) - Swing Break
- Shazalakazoo - Sunny Side (Jazzotron Remix)
- OB3ONE - Old Gypsy
- A-Phone - Kalibri
- OB3ONE - Body Swinging
- Sayruss - Funk Stream
- Smoovi - Sugar Glide
- CATJAM - Badman Swing
- DJ Mibor - Everybody Loves My Baby
- Balduin (ft Masha Ray) - Dirty Dazzler
- Dirty Honkers - Get On It
- JAMi2 - What Do You Want?
- Jive Me - Run
- The Correspondents - Some Nights
- Ann Sophie - Me & You
- Lyre Le Temps - Jazzy Degree
- High Step Society - Is You Is
- DJ Farrapo - Tchavolo Swing
- Tape Five - Black Cotton Blues
- TSP - Pannonica
- Man Sueto - Resisto
- Erik Jackson - Through the Storm (Elevator Phase Remix)
- Stoop Kids - Regards
- Viktor Lazlo - Georgia on My Mind (Duet with Billie Holiday)