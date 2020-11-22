The Electric Carnival Image 11/15/20

"You can't lose....so why not risk it?"  

  1. Nicolle Rochelle, Charlie Magoo, Pete Thomas & The Horns a Plenty - Big Band
  2. Mc Mash Clan (ft Kate Mullins) - Swing Break
  3. Shazalakazoo - Sunny Side (Jazzotron Remix)
  4. OB3ONE - Old Gypsy
  5. A-Phone - Kalibri
  6. OB3ONE - Body Swinging
  7. Sayruss - Funk Stream
  8. Smoovi - Sugar Glide
  9. CATJAM - Badman Swing
  10. DJ Mibor - Everybody Loves My Baby
  11. Balduin (ft Masha Ray) - Dirty Dazzler
  12. Dirty Honkers - Get On It
  13. JAMi2 - What Do You Want?
  14. Jive Me - Run
  15. The Correspondents - Some Nights
  16. Ann Sophie - Me & You
  17. Lyre Le Temps - Jazzy Degree
  18. High Step Society - Is You Is
  19. DJ Farrapo - Tchavolo Swing
  20. Tape Five - Black Cotton Blues
  21. TSP - Pannonica
  22. Man Sueto - Resisto
  23. Erik Jackson - Through the Storm (Elevator Phase Remix)
  24. Stoop Kids - Regards
  25. Viktor Lazlo - Georgia on My Mind (Duet with Billie Holiday)
