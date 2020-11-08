The Electric Carnival 11/8/20

"The lipstick on his collar doesn't seem to match mine..."

  1. Caro Emerald - The Lipstick on His Collar
  2. Ashe - We Get High
  3. Robert Edwards - Betty
  4. Intended Immigration - Tout Tourne (Radio Edit)
  5. Dirty Honkers (ft The Kid) - Dirty Looks
  6. Caravan Palace - Clash
  7. Swingrowers - That's Right! (Mista Trix Remix)
  8. High Step Society - The Rumble
  9. Budapest Burlesque - The Gambler (Jenova Collective Remix)
  10. Varrick Frost - Lockdown
  11. Antiloops - Yep Greem Remix
  12. RetroElectric Big Band - Paris Mais Oui
  13. Eugene the Cat - Rapture Swing
  14. Sim Gretina - I Wanna Be Like You
  15. Dimie Cat - Corn Flakes
  16. Marcella Puppini - Betty Boop
  17. Ella Fitzgerald - Slap That Bass (Miguel Migs Petalpusher Remix)
  18. Extra Medium - Lovers Talk
  19. Free the Robots - Tire Swing
  20. Esbe - Forever
  21. Jazzamor - Tattoos
  22. Club Des Belugas - This is What You Want
  23. Boogie Belgique - Kiomi
  24. Jesper Ryom - Superluminal
