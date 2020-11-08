The Electric Carnival 11/8/20

"The lipstick on his collar doesn't seem to match mine..."
- Caro Emerald - The Lipstick on His Collar
- Ashe - We Get High
- Robert Edwards - Betty
- Intended Immigration - Tout Tourne (Radio Edit)
- Dirty Honkers (ft The Kid) - Dirty Looks
- Caravan Palace - Clash
- Swingrowers - That's Right! (Mista Trix Remix)
- High Step Society - The Rumble
- Budapest Burlesque - The Gambler (Jenova Collective Remix)
- Varrick Frost - Lockdown
- Antiloops - Yep Greem Remix
- RetroElectric Big Band - Paris Mais Oui
- Eugene the Cat - Rapture Swing
- Sim Gretina - I Wanna Be Like You
- Dimie Cat - Corn Flakes
- Marcella Puppini - Betty Boop
- Ella Fitzgerald - Slap That Bass (Miguel Migs Petalpusher Remix)
- Extra Medium - Lovers Talk
- Free the Robots - Tire Swing
- Esbe - Forever
- Jazzamor - Tattoos
- Club Des Belugas - This is What You Want
- Boogie Belgique - Kiomi
- Jesper Ryom - Superluminal