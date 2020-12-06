"You're all I want, my darling...I only want your lovin' for Christmas.
No other kind of present will do!"
- Swing Republic - Boogie Woogie Santa
- Caro Emerald & Brook Benton - You're All I Want for Christmas
- Riff Kitten - Lost in the North Pole
- Bing Crosby - White Christmas (Remix)
- Yaneli - Tu y Yo Somos Uno Mismo
- Dimie Cat - Jingle Girls
- KID KASINO - SUGAR PLUM FUNK
- Ricardo H. & Angela D'Amato - White Mambo Christmas
- Electro Swing Selection - Jingle Bells
- The Electro-Swingers (ft Sugar Chile Robinson) - Christmas Boogie
- Guazz - Good Morning Blues (I Want to see Santa)
- Wolfgang Lohr (ft Ashley Slater) - Zat You Santa Claus (Swing Hop Mix)
- Odd Chap - Faithful
- Caro Emerald - Little Snowflake + Something for Christmas
- Swing Republic - Merry Christmas Baby
- The Chicago Mob - Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow!
- Riverman - Frank Sinatra - White Christmas (Remix)
- Electro Swing Selection - Silent Night
- Jessie J - Man With the Bag
- Scott Bradlee's Post-Modern Jukebox (ft Hannah Gill) - White Christmas
- The Woodvil Big Band - Mary's Boychild
- Andrew Sisters - Christmas Island (Remix)
- Tony Bennett (ft Lady Gaga) - Winter Wonderland
- Scott Bradlee's Post-Modern Jukebox (ft Von Smith) - Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
- Alexander Ryback - Santa Claus is Coming to Town
- Electro Swing Selection - Wonderful Christmas Time
- Riff Kitten - The Rowdy Reindeer
- Riff Kitten - The Gift
- Paul-Marie Barbier - Plume
- Charlie Parker - White Christmas (King Kooba Remix)