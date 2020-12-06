The Electric Carnival Graphic 12/6/20

"You're all I want, my darling...I only want your lovin' for Christmas.

No other kind of present will do!"

  1. Swing Republic - Boogie Woogie Santa
  2. Caro Emerald & Brook Benton - You're All I Want for Christmas
  3. Riff Kitten - Lost in the North Pole
  4. Bing Crosby - White Christmas (Remix)
  5. Yaneli - Tu y Yo Somos Uno Mismo
  6. Dimie Cat - Jingle Girls
  7. KID KASINO - SUGAR PLUM FUNK
  8. Ricardo H. & Angela D'Amato - White Mambo Christmas
  9. Electro Swing Selection - Jingle Bells
  10. The Electro-Swingers (ft Sugar Chile Robinson) - Christmas Boogie 
  11. Guazz - Good Morning Blues (I Want to see Santa)
  12. Wolfgang Lohr (ft Ashley Slater) - Zat You Santa Claus (Swing Hop Mix)
  13. Odd Chap - Faithful
  14. Caro Emerald - Little Snowflake + Something for Christmas
  15. Swing Republic - Merry Christmas Baby
  16. The Chicago Mob - Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow!
  17. Riverman - Frank Sinatra - White Christmas (Remix)
  18. Electro Swing Selection - Silent Night
  19. Jessie J - Man With the Bag
  20. Scott Bradlee's Post-Modern Jukebox (ft Hannah Gill) - White Christmas
  21. The Woodvil Big Band - Mary's Boychild
  22. Andrew Sisters - Christmas Island (Remix)
  23. Tony Bennett (ft Lady Gaga) - Winter Wonderland
  24. Scott Bradlee's Post-Modern Jukebox (ft Von Smith) - Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
  25. Alexander Ryback - Santa Claus is Coming to Town
  26. Electro Swing Selection - Wonderful Christmas Time
  27. Riff Kitten - The Rowdy Reindeer
  28. Riff Kitten - The Gift
  29. Paul-Marie Barbier - Plume
  30. Charlie Parker - White Christmas (King Kooba Remix)
Load comments