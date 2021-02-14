The Electric Carnival Graphic 2/14/20

"Every time you go away...

There is no night, there is no day."

  1. Jamie Berry - Heart
  2. Panda Party - Unchain My Heart (Trap Remix)
  3. DJ Mibor - Beats in My Heart
  4. ProleteR - Valentine's Day
  5. Parov Stelar - Everything of my Heart
  6. Riff Kitten - Where's the Love?
  7. Sugarpie & The Candymen - You Give Love a Bad Name
  8. Kate Earl - Strange Heart
  9. Valique - In Love
  10. JoJo Effect - Sweet Heart
  11. The Electric Swing Circus - Valentine
  12. Boogie Belgique - Wish I Didn't Love You So
  13. Boogie Belgique - Love in Your Eyes
  14. Extra Medium - Lovers Talk
  15. Grant Lazlo - Good Morning Funny Valentine (slow edit)
  16. G-Swing - Heartbreaker
  17. Caro Emerald - Black Valentine
  18. Nouvelle Vague - Ever Fallen In Love
  19. Club Des Belugas (ft Ester Rada) - Save A Little Love for Me
  20. Koop - In a Heartbeat
  21. Adani & Wolf - Valentino
  22. Riff Kitten - Closer to the Heart
  23. Jazzamor - Ambivalent Love Song
  24. Melody Gardot - My Heart Won't Have It Any Other Way 
  25. Boxout - I Just Want to Be The One You Love
