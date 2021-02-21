The Electric Carnival Graphic 2/21/21

"If you come up, we can have a tip top time!"

  1. !DELADAP (ft Melinda Stoika) - Music Has the Power
  2. Meister Lampe - Yemoja
  3. BMVT - Sherwood Forest
  4. CATJAM - Sweet Lovisa
  5. Tri-Tachyon - Little Lily Swing
  6. Peggy Suave - Best Buns In Town
  7. LVDS (ft Iolanda Boban) - Mr. Sherlock
  8. Odjbox - Laquada
  9. Scratchophone Orchestra - Good Morning
  10. Spad3s - Dramatic Fanatic Electro Swing Remix!
  11. Gabin - Doo Uap, Doo Uap, Doo Uap (Radio Edit)
  12. Tony Wellin - 1955
  13. Caro Emerald - One Day (Swing Republic Remix)
  14. Guts - Groove Me Poule
  15. Palov & Mishkin ft Angelo Angelides - El Dorado
  16. Zarak - Brixton Bop
  17. Nubiyan Twist - Tell it To Me Slowly
  18. Jenova 7 + Mr. Moods - Faded
  19. Riff Kitten - Closer to the Heart
  20. Esbe - Feel Good
  21. Minimatic - Trapeze
  22. Paul Marie Barbier - Midnight
  23. Boogie Belgique - Eclipse
  24. Dirty Art Club - Lonely Tribulations
  25. Trix. - i'm fine, really.
  26. Will Magid - Brown Paper Bag
