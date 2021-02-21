Today

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Chance of a morning shower. Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.