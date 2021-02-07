The Electric Carnival Image 2/7/21

"Move it!!  Or we'll push you out of the way."

 

  1. Riff Kitten (ft Mista Trick) - Recognize
  2. Keizan - Payback from the Past
  3. Caravan Palace - April
  4. Menage Quad - 1,2, Skadoo
  5. Odjbox - Penguin
  6. Parov Stelar - The Phantom (Extended Version)
  7. Swing Republic - Back in Time
  8. Jamie Berry - The Stampede
  9. Swingrowers - My Mood
  10. Archie Schepp - Blues From Brother George Jackson (Mondo Grosso Next Wave Remix)
  11. Too Many Zoos - House of the Red Glass Pt 2
  12. Robert Edwards & Little Violet (ft PiSk) - PiSk Swing
  13. Free the Robots (Jessie Jones) - Carnival
  14. SunSquabi - Deluxe
  15. Catching Flies - Satisfied
  16. Minimatic - Trapeze
  17. Dirty Art Club - Lonely Tribulations
  18. Boztown - Father
  19. Hugo Kant - Hauntingly Silent
  20. Jenova 7 & Erik Jackson (ft Mr. Moods) - Live From...
  21. Wax Tailor (ft Sara Genn) - My Burn (Kognitif Remix)
  22. Nicola Cruz - Colibria
  23. Bart & Baker (ft Catherine D'Lish) - Hello Stranger (Jon Kennedy Remix)
  24. Lyre Le Temps - Good Time
Load comments