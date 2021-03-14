The Electric Carnival Graphic 3/14/21

"Eeny Meeny Miny Moe! I'll break your heart and let you go!"

 

  1. Lil Mishka Band - I Wanna Be A Gangsta
  2. Radin - Classical Junkie
  3. High Step Society - Back to the Roots
  4. Yabloko Maloko - Hot Pants
  5. Papa Django - Back & Beat
  6. Mononome - Besima
  7. !DELADAP - So Long Baby & Bye Bye
  8. Caravan Palace - Leena
  9. Marina & The Katz - Small
  10. Squirrel Nut Zippers - Put A Lid On It (Caspar Remix)
  11. Tallulah Goodtimes - Zip Zip
  12. Klischée - Mas Non (1920 Version)
  13. Minimatic - Trapeze
  14. I, MONSTER - These Are Our Children
  15. Keizan - Pills for Your Ills (Instrumental)
  16. Mocean Worker - Pushing Forward
  17. Nick Hollywood - Deep Henderson
  18. Lyre Le Temps - The Mask
  19. Maya Fadeeva - Get Get On
  20. Club Des Belugas - Pogo Porn
  21. Club Des Belugas (ft Iain Mackenzie) - Close Your Eyes
  22. Clodio - Le Quadrille
  23. Metropolitan Jazz Affair - Yunowhathislifeez (Jazz Mix)
  24. De-Phazz - Heartfixer
  25. Riff Kitten - Whitewater Falls
  26. Stockholm Cyclo - Noisuf
  27. Spekrfreks - Soirée
