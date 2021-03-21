The Electric Carnival Graphic 3/28/21

"KLSU's fundraiser was a surprisingly overwhelming success.  Your love for us goes FULLY & TOTALLY MATCHED. Thank you, thank you, thank you for supporting the independent blossoms of creativity that bright minded DJs like myself build for you here to share with.  It means the most to us and will last a very long time." 

"Rhythm...Ain't it great?"

 

  1. Menage Quad - Real Swing Shet
  2. KID KASINO - LOVIN BUG ITCH
  3. Esseks - Tom n Jerry
  4. Ashe - We Get High
  5. Disclosure - Where Angels Fear to Tread
  6. Nick Hollywood - Deep Henderson
  7. Free The Robots - Jazzhole
  8. Enzo Siffredi & JFTH - Jungle Dancing
  9. Lamuzguele - Triple Lutz
  10. ProleteR - What Lana Says
  11. Philip E. Morris - I Got a Girl
  12. Skeewiff - The Happy Whomp
  13. Swing Republic - Do Your Duty
  14. Caravan Palace (ft Charles X) - About You
  15. Dave Wave - In The Mood For Doin' the Jive
  16. Speakeasy Three - When I Get Low, I Get High
  17. Odjbox - Moon Junk
  18. Jesper Ryom - Superluminal
  19. Jamie Berry - It Ain't Right
  20. Caravan Palace - Clash
  21. Will Magid (ft Alligator Spacewalk) - The Walk
  22. Odd Chap - The Show
  23. Boogie Belgique - Forever & Ever
  24. Lily Wilde & Her Jumpin Jubilee Orchestra - Tess' Torch Song (I Had A Man)
