- Club Des Belugas - Pogo Porn
- Tape Five - Peace Patrol (Instrumental)
- Ariana Savalas - Legendary Lover
- Too Many Zoos - Limbo
- JAMi2 - Bomba!
- Mya - Do You Only Want to Dance
- High Step Society - Searching for a Cure
- Tallulah Goodtimes - Billie
- Lyre Le Temps - Boom-Bap Swing
- The Correspondents - Washington Square
- Good Co - Nobody But Me
- TSP - Bongo Bop
- Good Co - Beggin'
- Haferflocken Swingers - Nag
- Swing'it - Party Like its 1923
- Scratchophone Orchestra - Good Morning
- the Speakeasies' Swing Band - Zormpa's Story
- Scott Bradlee's Post-Modern Jukebox - Here
- The Schwings Band (ft Migloko) - Is This Love
- Squirrel Nut Zippers - Low Down Man
- Squirrel Nut Zippers - Suits are Picking Up the Bill
- Jazzamor - No No No
- The New Old Fashioneds Band - Story of My Life
- S Tone Inc - In The Mood for Love
- Lily Wilde & Her Orchestra - Since I Fell For You
- Hannah Gill - No Moon At All
The Electric Carnival 3/28/21
- Mr. Soirée
-
-
- Comments
- 1 min to read
Mr. Soirée
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 74%
- Feels Like: 56°
- Heat Index: 57°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 56°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:58:34 AM
- Sunset: 07:21:20 PM
- Dew Point: 48°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parishes. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Baton Rouge. * Until Wednesday, April 14. * At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 36.0 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.5 feet early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 38.0 feet, River traffic and industrial activity on the river side of the levees will be greatly affected. Navigational safety regulations will be strictly enforced. &&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * Until Sunday, April 18. * At 6:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 53.0 feet. * Flood stage is 48.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 54.5 feet early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 54.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom land will be under water. Water approaches Angola farm land. &&
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:58:34 AM
Sunset: 07:21:20 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:57:22 AM
Sunset: 07:21:57 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: E @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 48%
Sunrise: 06:56:10 AM
Sunset: 07:22:34 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: SSE @ 13mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 62%
Sunrise: 06:54:58 AM
Sunset: 07:23:11 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: W @ 16mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:53:47 AM
Sunset: 07:23:48 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: NNE @ 14mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:52:35 AM
Sunset: 07:24:25 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: ENE @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:51:24 AM
Sunset: 07:25:03 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.