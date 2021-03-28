The Electric Carnival Graphic 3/28/21
"These shoes are made for rhythm!"
 
  1. Club Des Belugas - Pogo Porn
  2. Tape Five - Peace Patrol (Instrumental)
  3. Ariana Savalas - Legendary Lover
  4. Too Many Zoos - Limbo
  5. JAMi2 - Bomba!
  6. Mya - Do You Only Want to Dance
  7. High Step Society - Searching for a Cure
  8. Tallulah Goodtimes - Billie
  9. Lyre Le Temps - Boom-Bap Swing
  10. The Correspondents - Washington Square
  11. Good Co - Nobody But Me
  12. TSP - Bongo Bop
  13. Good Co - Beggin'
  14. Haferflocken Swingers - Nag
  15. Swing'it - Party Like its 1923
  16. Scratchophone Orchestra - Good Morning
  17. the Speakeasies' Swing Band - Zormpa's Story
  18. Scott Bradlee's Post-Modern Jukebox - Here
  19. The Schwings Band (ft Migloko) - Is This Love
  20. Squirrel Nut Zippers - Low Down Man
  21. Squirrel Nut Zippers - Suits are Picking Up the Bill
  22. Jazzamor - No No No
  23. The New Old Fashioneds Band - Story of My Life
  24. S Tone Inc - In The Mood for Love
  25. Lily Wilde & Her Orchestra - Since I Fell For You
  26. Hannah Gill - No Moon At All
