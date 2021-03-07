- Atom Smith - Comin' Up Swinging (Instrumental)
- Ray Collins' Hot Club - Out Of My Mind
- OB3ONE - Belle Swing
- !DELADAP - Gambling Girl
- GoldFish - If I Could Find
- Bomba Titinka - Treno a bebop
- High Step Society - Perception
- Gavin Luke - Modern Vintage Gypsy 1
- Lola Blanc - One Eye Open
- Annella - 8 Days
- Cyril Noir - Charleston Swingstep
- Capsule - Parismatic
- I, MONSTER - The Blue Wrath
- Philip E. Morris - I Got A Girl
- Panthurr - summer fun.
- Anet - L'amour est un oiseau rebelle
- Waldeck (ft Zeebee) - Blue is the Beginning
- Caro Emerald - Paris (Acoustic)
- Scott Bradlee's Post-Modern Jukebox - Crazy
- Deluxe - Forward (Acoustik)
- ProleteR - November in Paris
- Keizan - Jazz Descent
- Philip E. Morris - Hong Kong Street Lights
- Boogie Belgique - A Night With Captain Midnight
- Caravan Palace - XXXXX 1
- Caravan Palace - Pirates (Chill With Caravan Palace Remix)
The Electric Carnival 3/7/21
- Mr. Soirée
-
-
- Comments
- 1 min to read
Mr. Soirée
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 46%
- Feels Like: 57°
- Heat Index: 57°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 57°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:23:30 AM
- Sunset: 06:07:49 PM
- Dew Point: 37°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * Until Thursday, March 25. * At 5:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 45.2 feet. * Flood stage is 48.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday morning to a crest of 50.0 feet Saturday, March 20. It will remain above flood stage for a few days after cresting. * Impact...At 48.0 feet, Access roads will be inundated and evacuation of all river islands must be complete. Protection of people and property in the river bottom land on the river side of the levees must be complete. * Impact...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. &&
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:23:30 AM
Sunset: 06:07:49 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: ENE @ 3mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:22:20 AM
Sunset: 06:08:29 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: ESE @ 9mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:21:10 AM
Sunset: 06:09:09 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: SE @ 12mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:19:59 AM
Sunset: 06:09:48 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SSE @ 16mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:18:48 AM
Sunset: 06:10:27 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SSE @ 14mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 31%
Sunrise: 06:17:37 AM
Sunset: 06:11:06 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: SSE @ 13mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 33%
Sunrise: 06:16:26 AM
Sunset: 06:11:45 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
Overcast with showers at times. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.