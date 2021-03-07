The Electric Carnival Graphic 3/7/21
"If you're willin to teach...then I'm ready for the learnin!"
 
 
  1. Atom Smith - Comin' Up Swinging (Instrumental)
  2. Ray Collins' Hot Club - Out Of My Mind
  3. OB3ONE - Belle Swing
  4. !DELADAP - Gambling Girl
  5. GoldFish - If I Could Find
  6. Bomba Titinka - Treno a bebop
  7. High Step Society - Perception
  8. Gavin Luke - Modern Vintage Gypsy 1
  9. Lola Blanc - One Eye Open
  10. Annella - 8 Days
  11. Cyril Noir - Charleston Swingstep
  12. Capsule - Parismatic
  13. I, MONSTER - The Blue Wrath
  14. Philip E. Morris - I Got A Girl
  15. Panthurr - summer fun.
  16. Anet - L'amour est un oiseau rebelle
  17. Waldeck (ft Zeebee) - Blue is the Beginning
  18. Caro Emerald - Paris (Acoustic)
  19. Scott Bradlee's Post-Modern Jukebox - Crazy
  20. Deluxe - Forward (Acoustik)
  21. ProleteR - November in Paris
  22. Keizan - Jazz Descent
  23. Philip E. Morris - Hong Kong Street Lights
  24. Boogie Belgique - A Night With Captain Midnight
  25. Caravan Palace - XXXXX 1
  26. Caravan Palace - Pirates (Chill With Caravan Palace Remix)
