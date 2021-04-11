The Electric Carnival Graphic 4/11/21

"Its hard to swallow but fun to eat!"

 

  1. DJ Farrapo (ft Cico) - Swingin' Junky
  2. DelaDap - Tiktak
  3. High Step Society - Howlin'
  4. Lamuzguele (ft Grant Lazlo) - I play
  5. Wild Cherry - Play that Funky Music (Kill Paris Remix)
  6. Jeff Tuhoy - Bourbon Street
  7. JayKode - Dream Lover
  8. Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra - Bumble Boogie - Live (Released in 1994)
  9. De-Phazz - Used
  10. Elle & The Pocket Belles - Swingin' Together
  11. Guy's All-Star Shoe Band - A Bunch of Guys
  12. Guy's All-Star Shoe Band - Summit Avenue Rag
  13. Peggy Suave - Do I Feel Happy in Life?
  14. Will Magid (ft Alligator Spacewalk) - Bilongo
  15. Yabloko Maloko - Til Dawn
  16. Gramatik - A Bright Day
  17. Parov Stelar - Powder
  18. Koop (ft Yukimi Nagano) - I See A Different You
  19. Brian Bennett - Image
  20. Boogie Belgique - Remember
  21. Erk Jackson (ft Mr. Moods) - Dark Skies (Rainy Mix)
  22. Dirty Art Club - Red Giant
  23. Adani & Wolf - The Moment
  24. Ben Buitendijk - Promised Land
Load comments