The Electric Carnival Graphic 4/18/21

 "It seduces youses to moves your shoeses!"

  1. Wilxx - Sunshine Lollipops Rainbows (Mr. Wilks 24 Hour Remix)
  2. Odd Chap - Down to the Wire
  3. Riff Kitten - Hide & Seek
  4. Eugene the Cat - Seoul Caravan
  5. Robert Edwards - Lloyd Funk
  6. Enzo Siffredi - Melodic Theory
  7. Miles Maeda - Dancin to the Beat
  8. DINKS - Do You Hear Me
  9. DINKS - Disco Drain
  10. Caravan Palace - La Caravane
  11. Boogie Belgique - Rhythm
  12. Klischee (ft Marina & The Kats) - Stick to What You Got
  13. Tape Five - Circus Maximus
  14. The Bandana Splits - Ricky Dee (Mujaji Remix)
  15. Belleruche - Anything You Want (Not That)
  16. Intended Immigration - Mon Gateau (Chatango Remix)
  17. Banu Gibson - Jazz Me Blues
  18. Good Co - Chinatown
  19. Good Co - There At All
  20. Good Co - The Kicker (Oz Remix)
  21. Hot Sugar Band - Sandu
  22. Frizzo - Gargoyle
  23. Feindrehstar - Love & Hoppiness
  24. !DELADAP - Le Shin
