...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Louisiana...
Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and
East Baton Rouge Parishes.
Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana,
East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes.
...The Flood Warning remains in effect...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Mississippi River At Red River Landing.
* Until Tuesday, May 04.
* At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 52.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 48.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage early Sunday
morning to 47.8 feet and then rise again to 48.0 feet Tuesday, May
04 before falling back below flood stage later that day.
* Impact...At 54.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red
River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps
and river bottom land will be under water. Water approaches Angola
farm land.
&&