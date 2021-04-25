The Electric Carnival Graphic 4/25/21

"Hotter than it oughta be!!!"

  1. Spoonbill - Tropical Space Race
  2. Tnertle - Twelve Days to the City
  3. Haerflocken Swingers - The Fool
  4. LVDS - Be With U (Swing & Bass Mix)
  5. Good Co - Pulled Pork 
  6. Electro Swing Invasion - St James the Cyberpunk
  7. Electro Swing Invasion - Darktown Strutters Ball
  8. Professor Elemental - Here Comes the Hot Tamale Man
  9. Electro Swing Invasion - The Weird Weird West
  10. Skeewiff - Man of Constant Sorrow
  11. Tnertle - Mention
  12. Minimatic - Dance of the Marionettes
  13. Mr. Jazzek - Palinca
  14. Szigeti Juli - Ain't Nobody (Instrumental)
  15. Szigeti Juli - Light (Instrumental)
  16. Balduin - Yato
  17. Szigeti Juli - Don't Stop (Instrumental)
  18. LVDS - Golden Days (Instrumental)
  19. Odd Chap - Winter Time Strolling
  20. Boogie Belgique - U Keep Turnin'
  21. Metropolitan Jazz Affair - Drifting (Swing Mix)
  22. Minimatic - Pling Plang Plung
  23. Bahama Soul Club - Minimatic Remix
  24. Club des Belugas (Jen Kearney) - Forward
  25. Skeewiff - Like a Bossa
  26. Mystical Plants - Mojo Man
