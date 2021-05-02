The Electric Carnival Graphic 5/2/21

"Do you hear the rhythm rompin'???"

  1. Caar Lemar - Walk the Walk
  2. Throttle - Money Maker (Club Edit)
  3. Bonus Points - NY Vibes
  4. LVDS - Be With U (Swing & Bass Mix)
  5. Club Des Belugas - Pogo Porn
  6. $ashc.A - Let there be Swing
  7. Chick Webb (ft Ella FItzgerald) - When I Get Low, I Get High (JPOD Remix)
  8. Glenn Gatsby - Posin'
  9. Phillip E. Morris - I Got A Girl
  10. Feel Good Productions - Stupid Disco (Remix)
  11. Good Co - Postage
  12. Moby - Honey
  13. Warp9 - Count's Baby (Remix)
  14. I, MONSTER - The Blue Wrath
  15. Skeewiff - The Happy Whomp
  16. Skeewiff - Burro Magico
  17. Meister Lampe - Yemoja
  18. Lemon - Easy Tiger
  19. Bitter:Sweet - Trouble
  20. Bebo Best & The Super Lounge Orchestra - Honolulu 71
  21. Caro Emerald - Quicksand
  22. Polo & Pan - Mexicali
  23. Manu Chao - Bongo Bong (JPOD Remix)
  24. Tape Five - Lil Rascal Theme
  25. The Architect - Darling
  26. Caar Lemar - Electrocircus
  27. Gregory Porter - Revival (R3HAB Remix)
  28. Odd Chap - Equinox
  29. Catching Flies - Satisfied
  30. Boogie Belgique - Eclipse
