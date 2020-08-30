"The future never looked so bright! The Roaring 2020s start tonight!!!"
- Jamie Berry - Parade
- Disclosure - Where Angels Fear to Tread
- Stuff Smith - It Ain't Right
- PiSK - It Ain't Right
- Caravan Palace - Rock it for me
- SPEKRFREKS - Roaring 2020s
- High Step Society - Hot Jazz
- Dimaa - Mellow Mood
- ProleteR - What Lana Says
- Parov Stelar - Voodoo Sonic
- GoldFish - Bad Luck and Trouble
- Gramatik - While I Was Playin' Fair
- Chet Baker - Love for Sale (NerdStar's Ain't That Right Remix)
- The Speakeasies' Swing Band! - Bright Lights Late Nights
- Marina & The Katz - Undecided
- Selah Sue - This World
- Jive Me - Desert
- Yabloko Moloko (ft Suena Con Paz) - Luvage
- Nathan Haines - Count on Me
- De-Phazz - It Will Turn Out Right
- Mystical Plants - Return of the Jazzi
- Mononome - Don't Come Back
- Zouzouelectric - Mr. Rain
- Caravan Palace - Human Leather Shoes for Crocodile Dandies (Extended Cut)