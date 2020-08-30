The Electric Carnival Graphic 8/30/20

"The future never looked so bright! The Roaring 2020s start tonight!!!"

 

  1. Jamie Berry - Parade
  2. Disclosure - Where Angels Fear to Tread
  3. Stuff Smith - It Ain't Right
  4. PiSK - It Ain't Right
  5. Caravan Palace - Rock it for me
  6. SPEKRFREKS - Roaring 2020s
  7. High Step Society - Hot Jazz
  8. Dimaa - Mellow Mood
  9. ProleteR - What Lana Says
  10. Parov Stelar - Voodoo Sonic
  11. GoldFish - Bad Luck and Trouble
  12. Gramatik - While I Was Playin' Fair
  13. Chet Baker - Love for Sale (NerdStar's Ain't That Right Remix)
  14. The Speakeasies' Swing Band! - Bright Lights Late Nights
  15. Marina & The Katz - Undecided
  16. Selah Sue - This World
  17. Jive Me - Desert
  18. Yabloko Moloko (ft Suena Con Paz) - Luvage
  19. Nathan Haines - Count on Me
  20. De-Phazz - It Will Turn Out Right
  21. Mystical Plants - Return of the Jazzi
  22. Mononome - Don't Come Back
  23. Zouzouelectric - Mr. Rain
  24. Caravan Palace - Human Leather Shoes for Crocodile Dandies (Extended Cut)
