The Electric Carnival Graphic 9/27/20

"Bombs, and Rockets...Fireworks and Big Parades!!"

 

  1. Rube - Big Band Jump
  2. Swingrowers - Hybrid
  3. Kitten & The Hip - No Strings (I'm Fancy Free)
  4. Dimaa - Un Par Trois
  5. SPEKRFREKS - Can't Stop
  6. Robert Edwards - Mary Jane
  7. Robert Edwards - Maybelle
  8. Varrick Frost - Tanzen Tanzen
  9. Charlie Beale - Tale of A.G. Smith
  10. Jive Me - Love Affair
  11. Caro Emerald - Wake Up, Romeo
  12. Scott Bradlee's Post-Modern Jukebox (ft Tess Mohr) - Call Me
  13. De-Phazz - As the World Turns
  14. mononome - How Long
  15. Keizan - Bologna
  16. Man Sueto - Dentro
  17. Tab & Anitek - Windpipe
  18. Mano Meter - Piano Afrika
  19. Boztown - Hurry On
  20. Zmeyev - Smooth Jazz
  21. Stockholm Cyclo - Noisuf
  22. Electronic Swing Orchestra - Mermaid (Powel Remix)
  23. Metropolitan Jazz Affair - Yunowhathislifeez [Chabada Mix]
  24. Saint Privat - The Girl from Ventimiglia
  25. Trailer Trash Tracys - Money for Moondogs
