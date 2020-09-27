"Bombs, and Rockets...Fireworks and Big Parades!!"
- Rube - Big Band Jump
- Swingrowers - Hybrid
- Kitten & The Hip - No Strings (I'm Fancy Free)
- Dimaa - Un Par Trois
- SPEKRFREKS - Can't Stop
- Robert Edwards - Mary Jane
- Robert Edwards - Maybelle
- Varrick Frost - Tanzen Tanzen
- Charlie Beale - Tale of A.G. Smith
- Jive Me - Love Affair
- Caro Emerald - Wake Up, Romeo
- Scott Bradlee's Post-Modern Jukebox (ft Tess Mohr) - Call Me
- De-Phazz - As the World Turns
- mononome - How Long
- Keizan - Bologna
- Man Sueto - Dentro
- Tab & Anitek - Windpipe
- Mano Meter - Piano Afrika
- Boztown - Hurry On
- Zmeyev - Smooth Jazz
- Stockholm Cyclo - Noisuf
- Electronic Swing Orchestra - Mermaid (Powel Remix)
- Metropolitan Jazz Affair - Yunowhathislifeez [Chabada Mix]
- Saint Privat - The Girl from Ventimiglia
- Trailer Trash Tracys - Money for Moondogs