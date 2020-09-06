- JAMi2 - Bomba!
- Zephyr - Soul Trumpet
- Menage Quad - Real Swing Shet
- Dirty Honkers - Shout
- SPEKRFREKS - Incomplete
- Skeewiff - The Happy Whomp
- Peggy Suave - Imma Tellin' You
- Little Violet - Silent Movie
- Robert Edwards - Moustache
- Odjbox - Hangman's Daughter
- S. Strong - Chicarron
- Skeewiff - Mini Skirt
- Caravan Palace - Pluma
- Parov Stelar - Black Marlin
- Parov Stelar - Silver Line
- N'Relax - Chair de Soull
- Nekta - Guess Who (Parov Stelar Remix)
- Lily Wilde and her Jumpin' Jubilee Orchestra - Rip Van Winkle
- Lily Wilde and her Jumpin' Jubilee Orchestra - Mister Five by Five
- High Step Society - Echoes of Whiteaker
- The Speakeasies' Swing Band - Liquid Paradise
- Erik Jackson - The Rain + It's Time (Ribbonmouthrabbit Slow Down Remix)
- Nicolas Repac - Drum Rain
- Saint Privat - Good Bye Honeymoon
- Yuliet Topaz - Jesus in the Sun
- Wolf Meyer Orchestra (ft Roia) - Get Up
- Björk - It's Oh So Quiet
The Electric Carnival 9/6/20
Mr. Soirée
