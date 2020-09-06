The Electric Carnival Graphic 9/6/20
"He found this thing called swing was king, and he liked it!!!"
 
  1. JAMi2 - Bomba!
  2. Zephyr - Soul Trumpet
  3. Menage Quad - Real Swing Shet
  4. Dirty Honkers - Shout
  5. SPEKRFREKS - Incomplete
  6. Skeewiff - The Happy Whomp
  7. Peggy Suave - Imma Tellin' You
  8. Little Violet - Silent Movie
  9. Robert Edwards - Moustache
  10. Odjbox - Hangman's Daughter
  11. S. Strong - Chicarron
  12. Skeewiff - Mini Skirt
  13. Caravan Palace - Pluma
  14. Parov Stelar - Black Marlin
  15. Parov Stelar - Silver Line
  16. N'Relax - Chair de Soull
  17. Nekta - Guess Who (Parov Stelar Remix)
  18. Lily Wilde and her Jumpin' Jubilee Orchestra - Rip Van Winkle
  19. Lily Wilde and her Jumpin' Jubilee Orchestra - Mister Five by Five
  20. High Step Society - Echoes of Whiteaker
  21. The Speakeasies' Swing Band - Liquid Paradise
  22. Erik Jackson - The Rain + It's Time (Ribbonmouthrabbit Slow Down Remix)
  23. Nicolas Repac - Drum Rain
  24. Saint Privat - Good Bye Honeymoon
  25. Yuliet Topaz - Jesus in the Sun
  26. Wolf Meyer Orchestra (ft Roia) - Get Up
  27. Björk - It's Oh So Quiet
Load comments