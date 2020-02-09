"Raise Your Glass & Strike a Pose!"
- Mocean Worker - Shooby Shooby Do Yah!
- Wolfgang Lohr - Flat Foot Floogie
- Caravan Palace - Cotton Heads (Jenova Collective Remix)
- Phos Toni - Amazing Grace
- Budpest Burlesque - The Gambler
- Yabloko Maloko - Plastic Bop
- Phos Toni - Swing That Vinyl Mix #7 - EXCERPT
- The Muscial Ghost - One Hell of a Time (Electro Swing Remix)
- Grant Lazlo - Cotton Fields (Summertime)
- Little Violet (ft Robert Edwards) - Charleston Boogie (Seolo Remix)
- Saint Motel - Benny Goodman
- Scott Bradlee & Post Modern Jukebox - Thrift Shop (Bart & Baker Swing Club Remix)
- Zouzoulectric - Too Hot to Tango (Gardner of Delight & JoJo Effect Remix)
- Nathan Haines - Thorne Bay Bossa
- Bebo Best & Super Lounge Orchestra - The Swingin' Bossa
- Saint Privat - Pan Am 009
- Betina Bager - Goodbye (The Kenneth Bager Experience Remix)
- ProleteR - The Missing Piece
- Boogie Belgique - Faithful Andy
- Erik Jackson - Now & Then (Jenova 7 Remix)
- Emmanuel Bravo - Kubical Beats
- Jon Kennedy - A Portrait of Autumn
- loscil - Second Narrows
- loscil - First Narrows