Electric Carnival Image 2/9/2020

"Raise Your Glass & Strike a Pose!"

  1. Mocean Worker - Shooby Shooby Do Yah!
  2. Wolfgang Lohr - Flat Foot Floogie
  3. Caravan Palace - Cotton Heads (Jenova Collective Remix)
  4. Phos Toni - Amazing Grace
  5. Budpest Burlesque - The Gambler
  6. Yabloko Maloko - Plastic Bop
  7. Phos Toni - Swing That Vinyl Mix #7 - EXCERPT
  8. The Muscial Ghost - One Hell of a Time (Electro Swing Remix)
  9. Grant Lazlo - Cotton Fields (Summertime)
  10. Little Violet (ft Robert Edwards) - Charleston Boogie (Seolo Remix)
  11. Saint Motel - Benny Goodman
  12. Scott Bradlee & Post Modern Jukebox - Thrift Shop (Bart & Baker Swing Club Remix)
  13. Zouzoulectric - Too Hot to Tango (Gardner of Delight & JoJo Effect Remix)
  14. Nathan Haines - Thorne Bay Bossa
  15. Bebo Best & Super Lounge Orchestra - The Swingin' Bossa
  16. Saint Privat - Pan Am 009
  17. Betina Bager - Goodbye (The Kenneth Bager Experience Remix)
  18. ProleteR - The Missing Piece
  19. Boogie Belgique - Faithful Andy
  20. Erik Jackson - Now & Then (Jenova 7 Remix)
  21. Emmanuel  Bravo - Kubical Beats
  22. Jon Kennedy - A Portrait of Autumn
  23. loscil - Second Narrows
  24. loscil - First Narrows
