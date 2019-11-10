"I wanna shooby dooby do...with you!"
- Parov Stelar - All Night
- Parov Stelar - Fleur De Lille
- Parov Stelar - Keep This Fire Burning
- Caravan Palace - Melancolia
- The Su'Sis - This & That
- Robert Edwards - Feathers
- Swingrowers - Follow Me
- Caar Lemar - I Feel
- Gramatik - Cirkus
- GoldFish - Deep of the Night (Submerged Mix)
- GoldFish - Hold Tight
- Swing Republic - Back in Time
- Swing Republic - Long Legs
- CUPHEAD OST - Dramatic Fanatic (Peggy Suave Remix)
- Odd Chap - Take Me Out Tonight
- Haferflocken Swingers - Algazarra
- Ramsey Lewis - Do What You Wanna (Mr. Scruffy Soul Party Remix)
- Justin Hurwitz - Summer Montage / Madeline
- Saint Privat - Mille Baci
- Hird - Fading Blues
- Boogie Belgique - Travelling
- Jon Kennedy (ft Kate Rogers) - Secrets of the World
- DJ Mibor (ft Chocolat Soul) - Satelite
- Jazzamor - Strange to be in Paradise