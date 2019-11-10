The Electric Carnival Image 11/10/19

"I wanna shooby dooby do...with you!"

  1. Parov Stelar - All Night
  2. Parov Stelar - Fleur De Lille
  3. Parov Stelar - Keep This Fire Burning
  4. Caravan Palace - Melancolia
  5. The Su'Sis - This & That
  6. Robert Edwards - Feathers
  7. Swingrowers - Follow Me
  8. Caar Lemar - I Feel
  9. Gramatik - Cirkus
  10. GoldFish - Deep of the Night (Submerged Mix)
  11. GoldFish - Hold Tight
  12. Swing Republic - Back in Time
  13. Swing Republic - Long Legs
  14. CUPHEAD OST - Dramatic Fanatic (Peggy Suave Remix)
  15. Odd Chap - Take Me Out Tonight
  16. Haferflocken Swingers - Algazarra
  17. Ramsey Lewis - Do What You Wanna (Mr. Scruffy Soul Party Remix)
  18. Justin Hurwitz - Summer Montage / Madeline
  19. Saint Privat - Mille Baci
  20. Hird - Fading Blues
  21. Boogie Belgique - Travelling
  22. Jon Kennedy (ft Kate Rogers) - Secrets of the World
  23. DJ Mibor (ft Chocolat Soul) - Satelite
  24. Jazzamor - Strange to be in Paradise
