The Electric Carnival 2/16/20

"He looks like hes just had a terrific idea!"

  1. Caar Lemar - The Prophecy
  2. Odd Chap - Polaroid
  3. PiSK - Who Dat Down Dere (Speakeasy Jazz Remix)
  4. Ella & Duke - Caravan (Grant Lazlo Remix)
  5. COMMON (ft Jill Scott) - I Am Music
  6. Deluxe - Mr. Chicken
  7. Ester Rada - Herd
  8. The Jivers - Move on Girl
  9. Electric Swing Circus - Scuttlebut
  10. Electric Swing Circus - Valentine
  11. Wax Tailor - Positively Inclined
  12. Grant Lazlo (ft Grandmaster Flash and Lyrics Born) - Skaville
  13. Harptones - Life is But a Dream
  14. Menage Quad - Play Dat Soul
  15. Menage Quad - Lose the Box
  16. Parov Stelar - Number One MC
  17. G-Swing (ft Le Major Melon) - La Voix Humaine
  18. ProleteR - What Lana Says
  19. GooMar - Middle Class Standing
  20. Styles in Black - Stay True (To the Jazz)
  21. Erik Jackson - Be Mine (Violent Public Disorderz Remix)
  22. Erik Jackson - G.I. Jive
  23. Nicolas Repac - Swinging in the Rain
  24. Boogie Belgique - Chicago
  25. Metropolitan Jazz Affair - Minus 46
  26. Hird - Burn 4
  27. Jazzamor - Hidden Treasure
  28. Paul Grape - Moment of Today
