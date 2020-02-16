The Electric Carnival 2/16/20

"He looks like hes just had a terrific idea!"
- Caar Lemar - The Prophecy
- Odd Chap - Polaroid
- PiSK - Who Dat Down Dere (Speakeasy Jazz Remix)
- Ella & Duke - Caravan (Grant Lazlo Remix)
- COMMON (ft Jill Scott) - I Am Music
- Deluxe - Mr. Chicken
- Ester Rada - Herd
- The Jivers - Move on Girl
- Electric Swing Circus - Scuttlebut
- Electric Swing Circus - Valentine
- Wax Tailor - Positively Inclined
- Grant Lazlo (ft Grandmaster Flash and Lyrics Born) - Skaville
- Harptones - Life is But a Dream
- Menage Quad - Play Dat Soul
- Menage Quad - Lose the Box
- Parov Stelar - Number One MC
- G-Swing (ft Le Major Melon) - La Voix Humaine
- ProleteR - What Lana Says
- GooMar - Middle Class Standing
- Styles in Black - Stay True (To the Jazz)
- Erik Jackson - Be Mine (Violent Public Disorderz Remix)
- Erik Jackson - G.I. Jive
- Nicolas Repac - Swinging in the Rain
- Boogie Belgique - Chicago
- Metropolitan Jazz Affair - Minus 46
- Hird - Burn 4
- Jazzamor - Hidden Treasure
- Paul Grape - Moment of Today